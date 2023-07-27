 Back To The Future Cast Reunite For New Musical - Noise11.com
Back to the Future musical

Back to the Future musical

Back To The Future Cast Reunite For New Musical

by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2023

in News

Stars from the original Back to the Future movie reunited in New York overnight for at a gala celebrating the new musical ‘Back to the Future The Musical’.

The stars of the movie Michael J Fox (Marty McFly), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doctor Emmet Brown) were at the event with Huey Lewis (who wrote the theme song ‘Power of Love’ and had a cameo as a teacher in the movie) and the new Broadway cast.

Back To the Future has its official Broadway opening night set for 3 August, 2023 at Winterland.

