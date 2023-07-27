Back To The Future Cast Reunite For New Musical - Noise11.com

Stars from the original Back to the Future movie reunited in New York overnight for at a gala celebrating the new musical ‘Back to the Future The Musical’.

The stars of the movie Michael J Fox (Marty McFly), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doctor Emmet Brown) were at the event with Huey Lewis (who wrote the theme song ‘Power of Love’ and had a cameo as a teacher in the movie) and the new Broadway cast.

Back To the Future has its official Broadway opening night set for 3 August, 2023 at Winterland.

