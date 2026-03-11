Bad Bunny Wins Dismissal Of Nigerian Sampling Lawsuit - Noise11.com

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has emerged victorious in court after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit claiming his 2022 hit “Enséñame a Bailar” featured an unlicensed sample from Nigerian artist Dera, real name Ezeani Chidera Godfrey. The case, which could have had significant implications for sampling practices in global pop music, ended after the plaintiff failed to pursue the claim within the deadlines set by the court.

by Paul Cashmere

The legal battle began in May 2025 when Dera and his label, emPawa Africa, alleged that “Enséñame a Bailar,” a track from Bad Bunny’s chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti, incorporated elements of Dera’s 2019 recording, “Empty My Pocket,” originally performed by Nigerian singer Joeboy. Dera claimed he produced the original track and had created an instrumental that later became the song Joeboy released, and argued that his work had been used without proper authorisation.

The complaint highlighted that Bad Bunny’s team and associated producers had been alerted to the alleged infringement but had allegedly ignored the warning. The track itself had enjoyed commercial success, spending two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and formed part of Un Verano Sin Ti, an album widely recognised for cementing Bad Bunny’s position as one of the most influential figures in Latin music globally.

However, the lawsuit quickly ran into procedural complications. Dera’s legal team, Manatt Phelps and Phillips LLP, withdrew from the case in January 2026, citing “irreparable differences” over legal strategy. Without representation, emPawa Africa was given a deadline to secure new counsel, which passed without action. Dera, representing himself, was given until March 6 to move the case forward but failed to submit any filings or attend scheduled court proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II dismissed the case with prejudice, noting that continuing the litigation would prejudice the defendants and be against the public interest. “Godfrey failed to appear at a February 5 discovery hearing. He also failed to respond to this Court’s order to show cause regarding lack of prosecution. The Court concludes that Godfrey has abandoned this case,” the ruling stated.

Bad Bunny’s legal team, led by Karen L. Stetson of GrayRobinson, confirmed that the dismissal vindicated the Puerto Rican artist. “As we stated when the case was filed, my client bought the rights to use the music at issue and were never provided evidence of the plaintiffs’ contrary claims of ownership,” Stetson said. She added that when plaintiffs were required to provide evidence, they chose to abandon the case, resulting in the final judgment in favour of Bad Bunny.

The dismissal follows a period of public uncertainty over crediting on the track. Initially, Dera and Joeboy were not listed as co-writers for “Enséñame a Bailar,” though subsequent updates to Muso credits and publishing records now reflect their contributions alongside Bad Bunny’s Rimas Publishing, Kobalt, and emPawa’s publishing arm.

This case marks one of several legal challenges Bad Bunny has faced regarding intellectual property. In January 2026, the artist was reported to be facing a separate $16 million lawsuit over alleged unauthorised use of a woman’s recorded voice on two other tracks, illustrating the increasingly complex legal landscape for global artists navigating sampling and production credits.

While the dismissal ends the procedural dispute over “Enséñame a Bailar,” it highlights the importance of formalising sample clearances and ensuring accurate credits in today’s interconnected music industry. For Bad Bunny, the ruling allows him to continue performing and streaming the song without legal encumbrances, reaffirming his status as a leading figure in contemporary Latin and global pop music.

