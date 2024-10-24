Band of Horses To Play Headline Show In Sydney - Noise11.com

Band Of Horses will play a one-off headline show in Sydney.

Band of Horses will be touring Australia in January for A Day On the Green shows with The Teskey Brothers, Sierra Ferrel, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 30th, at 12pm (local time) from Ticketek. Roundhouse and MG Live presales begin Tuesday, October 29th, at 11am (local time). For all ticketing and tour information, visit www.mg.live.

Band of Horses were last in Australia in 2016. They also toured in 2013, 2011, 2010, 2008 and 2006.

Band of Horses released their first album ‘Everything All the Time’. The first time Australia took notice was with the third album ‘Infinite Arms’ which reached no 19.

The most recent Band of Horses album ‘Things Are Great’ was released in 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

