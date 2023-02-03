Baz Warne of The Stranglers Say The Band Will End When Jean-Jacques Burnel Leaves - Noise11.com

The Stranglers will be no more when J.J. Burnel, the last founding member still with band, decides to leave.

Baz has been with The Stranglers for 23 years joining first as guitarist, replacing John Ellis, who replaced original member Hugh Cornell. He know shares lead vocal with Burnell. Hugh Cornell left in 1990 and still performs as a solo artist. Founding drummer Jet Black retired in 2015 and passed away in 2022. Dave Greenfield, who joined a year after the band formed but before the first album, passed away in 2020.

Speaking to Noise11.com, Warne said that when J.J. leaves, “I can almost categorically say there won’t be a Stranglers. There are quite a few bands around who don’t have any original members in them anymore. I have never been a supporter of that, if I am going to be honest. Filling Dave Greenfield’s huge boots was difficult enough. J.J. is the last original member left, although Hugh Cornwell is still around. I think when JJ decides to go, and he knows as well, we have spoken about this. I am sure he will give me the opportunity to carry on, but no. It just wouldn’t be the same. We could never do that”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Baz Warne.

Baz can see why some bands do carry on with no original members. “I think it is like a football team. People come and go. I think when there is not one original surviving member in the band and we would have to get someone who would emulate that grounding bass sound, it would just be like a tribute band then I think. I’ve got some very good friends in Dr Feelgood. There is not an original member in that band anymore. Some of the guys who are in there have been in there for 20 odd years. Where do you draw the line?”

For now Jean-Jacques is in the band and The Stranglers will be touring Australia in April.

TOUR DATES

Tuesday, April 18: The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday April 19: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Friday, Apr 21: Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, April 22: The Metro, Sydney

Sunday, April 23: Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

https://sbmpresents.com/tour/the-stranglers-2023/

