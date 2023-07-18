Beastie Boys To Release 4LP Edition Of ‘Hello Nasty’ - Noise11.com

Beastie Boys will mark the 25th anniversary of the classic ‘Hello Nasty’ album with a deluxe edition 4LP version in September.
‘Hello Nasty’, the fifth Beastie Boys album, was released on 14 July, 1998. Back then, when people actually bought music, ‘Hello Nasty’ sold 681,000 copies in its first week in America. Beastie Boys earned two Grammy Awards for the album the following year.
‘Hello Nasty’ came four years after the previous album ‘Ill Communication’. It reached no 1 in Australia, USA and the UK.
‘Hello Nasty’ 25th anniversary edition will be released 8 September, 2023.
Disc 1 – Side A
Super Disco Breakin’
The Move
Remote Control
Song For The Man
Just A Test
Body Movin’
Disc 1 – Side B
Intergalactic
Sneakin’ Out The Hospital
Putting Shame In Your Game
Flowin’ Prose
And Me
Three Mc’s And One Dj
Disc 2 – Side A
The Grasshopper Unit (Keep Movin’)
Song For Junior
I Don’t Know
The Negotiation Limerick File
Electrify
Disc 2 – Side B
Picture This
Unite
Dedication
Dr. Lee, Phd
Instant Death
Disc 3 – Side A
Description Of A Strange Man
Dirt Dog
Intergalactic (Colleone Webb Remix)
Dr. Lee Version Dub
Switched On
Disc 3 – Side B
Body Movin’ (Fatboy Slim Remix)
Auntie Jackie Poom Poom Delicious
Putting Shame In Your Game (Prunes Remix)
Stink Bug
Disc 4 – Side A
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Piano Jam
Happy To Be In That Perfect Headspace
The Negotiation Limerick File (The 41 Small Stars Remix)
The Drone
20 Questions Version
Disc 4 – Side B
The Bizz Grasshopper Experiment
Hail Sagan (Special K)
Body Movin’ (Kut Masta Kurt Remix)
Creepin’
Learning Remote Control
Oh My Goodness This Record’s Incredible
