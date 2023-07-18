Beastie Boys To Release 4LP Edition Of ‘Hello Nasty’ - Noise11.com

Beastie Boys will mark the 25th anniversary of the classic ‘Hello Nasty’ album with a deluxe edition 4LP version in September.

‘Hello Nasty’, the fifth Beastie Boys album, was released on 14 July, 1998. Back then, when people actually bought music, ‘Hello Nasty’ sold 681,000 copies in its first week in America. Beastie Boys earned two Grammy Awards for the album the following year.

‘Hello Nasty’ came four years after the previous album ‘Ill Communication’. It reached no 1 in Australia, USA and the UK.

‘Hello Nasty’ 25th anniversary edition will be released 8 September, 2023.

Disc 1 – Side A

Super Disco Breakin’

The Move

Remote Control

Song For The Man

Just A Test

Body Movin’

Disc 1 – Side B

Intergalactic

Sneakin’ Out The Hospital

Putting Shame In Your Game

Flowin’ Prose

And Me

Three Mc’s And One Dj

Disc 2 – Side A

The Grasshopper Unit (Keep Movin’)

Song For Junior

I Don’t Know

The Negotiation Limerick File

Electrify

Disc 2 – Side B

Picture This

Unite

Dedication

Dr. Lee, Phd

Instant Death

Disc 3 – Side A

Description Of A Strange Man

Dirt Dog

Intergalactic (Colleone Webb Remix)

Dr. Lee Version Dub

Switched On

Disc 3 – Side B

Body Movin’ (Fatboy Slim Remix)

Auntie Jackie Poom Poom Delicious

Putting Shame In Your Game (Prunes Remix)

Stink Bug

Disc 4 – Side A

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Piano Jam

Happy To Be In That Perfect Headspace

The Negotiation Limerick File (The 41 Small Stars Remix)

The Drone

20 Questions Version

Disc 4 – Side B

The Bizz Grasshopper Experiment

Hail Sagan (Special K)

Body Movin’ (Kut Masta Kurt Remix)

Creepin’

Learning Remote Control

Oh My Goodness This Record’s Incredible

