The AKG D25 microphone, used by The Beatles in January 1969, is currently up for auction. This microphone was during the “Get Back” recording sessions at Twickenham Studios and Apple Corps Headquarters, London.

Gotta Have Rock & Roll is hosting the auction online – with an estimated value of $75,000.

This coveted instrument delivered some of the best Beatles recording sessions to the ears of their fans. The “Get Back Sessions”, which have come to be known as the “Let It Be” album recording sessions, saw the attempted restoration of The Beatles as a functioning band. However, plans were stifled by shaky personal differences and band-related politics, resulting in George Harrison quitting over lunch.

Five days later, Harrison agreed to ‘re-join’ the band, moving the recording sessions and the AKG D25 microphone to the famous Beatles HQ – the Apple Building at 3 Savile Row. (Apple Scruffs)

The recording sessions were subject to a recent documentary series. The microphone can be seen throughout, suspended on a boom arm above the band. The condition is overall sound, with the elastic suspension still intact and age-related marks on the surface of the microphone.

This microphone is not only a unique opportunity to own an essential aspect of one of the most iconic recording sessions in history. It also provides the lucky procurer to interact with an instrument used by the Beatles to give us Let it Be.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll has found yet another iconic item in musical history. Confirmation of authentication through several certificates:

A letter of provenance from Chris Hewitt, collector and purveyor of vintage sound equipment

Gotta Have Rock & Roll Certificate of Authenticity.

