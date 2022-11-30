Beck To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows In April - Noise11.com

Beck will perform two acoustic shows in Sydney and Melbourne in April 2023.

Beck’s first shows in five years will feature just him and a guitar going through his catalogue to show the structure of the songs.

2023 will mark the 30th anniversary of the first Beck song ‘MTV Makes Me Want To Smoke Crack’. While that was exactly a hit, a year later ‘Loser’ became his first Top 10 hit in the USA and Australia.

Beck will perform:

3 April, 2023, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

6 April, 2023, Sydney, Aware Theatre

7 April, 2023, Byron Bay, Bluesfest

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/beck

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 5 December (11am AEDT)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 7 December (11am AEDT)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

