 Beck To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows In April - Noise11.com
Beck supplied by Frontier Touring

Beck photo supplied by Frontier Touring

Beck To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows In April

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2022

in News

Beck will perform two acoustic shows in Sydney and Melbourne in April 2023.

Beck’s first shows in five years will feature just him and a guitar going through his catalogue to show the structure of the songs.

2023 will mark the 30th anniversary of the first Beck song ‘MTV Makes Me Want To Smoke Crack’. While that was exactly a hit, a year later ‘Loser’ became his first Top 10 hit in the USA and Australia.

Beck will perform:

3 April, 2023, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
6 April, 2023, Sydney, Aware Theatre
7 April, 2023, Byron Bay, Bluesfest

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/beck
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 5 December (11am AEDT)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 7 December (11am AEDT)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows photo by Ros O'Gorman
Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz Is A Huge Gang Of Youths Fans

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows cites Australia’s Gang of Youths as his favourite band at the moment.

23 mins ago
Joe Henry photo by Ros O'Gorman
Joe Henry To Release 16th Album ‘All The Eye Can See’

American singer songwriter Joe Henry has a new album ‘All the Eye Can See’ coming in January with a sneak preview via the title track available now.

1 hour ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alex The Astronaut is Looking Forward To Making Gravy With Paul Kelly Again

Alex The Astronaut can’t wait for next week’s Making Gravy’ show when once again Alex will share a stage with Paul Kelly.

1 day ago
Natalie Merchant
Natalie Merchant To Release First Album of New Material In Nearly A Decade

Natalie Merchant will release ‘Keep Your Courage’, an album of new material in April 2023. Natalie’s last original material album was ‘Natalie Merchant’ in 2014.

1 day ago
Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Tommy Lee’s House Broken into Again

Tommy Lee has once again been the victim of a burglary at his Calabasas home in California.

1 day ago
Sugababes debut album One Touch
Sugababes Announce One-Off UK Show For 2023

Sugababes have announced a one-off concert at London's The O2 arena next year.

2 days ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet To Take Shadowland Out For An East Coast Tour

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa will take Dog Trumpet on the road in 2023 for a major trek along the east coast and into Tasmania.

2 days ago