 Becoming Led Zeppelin Trailer Released - Noise11.com
Becoming Led Zeppelin

Becoming Led Zeppelin Trailer Released

by Music-News.com on January 22, 2025

in News

Sony Pictures Classics/Sony Pictures UK have released a teaser clip from Becoming Led Zeppelin. In the official clip, the members of Led Zeppelin remember the very first time they played together.

Tickets for the UK cinema release of Becoming Led Zeppelin are now on sale. After an exclusive IMAX release on February 5 & 6, the Led Zeppelin documentary will open in UK cinemas nationwide from February 7.

Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Sting at A Day On The Green 2023 photo by David Jackson
Sting Cancels Show Due To Ill Health

Sting has cancelled several of his upcoming shows due to ill health.

7 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Birmingham To Award Black Sabbath With Freedom of the City

Black Sabbath's founding members are set to be honoured with the Freedom Of The City by Birmingham City Council.

9 hours ago
The Doobie Brothers Walk This Road
The Doobie Brothers Premiere ‘Walk This Road’ With Michael McDonald and Featuring Mavis Staples

The Doobies Brothers have released the first song from the first album with Michael McDonald in 45 years. ‘Walk This Road’ is the title track from the upcoming album and also features Mavis Staples.

19 hours ago
Garth Hudson of The Band
Garth Hudson, the Last Remaining Member of The Band, Dies At Age 87

Garth Hudson, the longest living founding member of The Band, has died at the age of 87.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan Blood on the Tracks Turns 50

Bob Dylan’s 15th studio album ‘Blood On The Tracks’ was released 50 years ago on 20 January 1975.

3 days ago
Sammy Hagar supplied HWOF
Sammy Hagar Quits Touring

Sammy Hagar has quit touring. Hagar hit the road last year for his 'The Best Of All Worlds' tour - which covered the US, Canada and Japan - and he's preparing to launch the show as a residency which will run from April 30 until May 17 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas - and he's now insisted he's sick of travelling and just wants to perform one-off concerts and residencies which allow him to stay in one place.

5 days ago
Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Billy F. Gibbons Landman song ‘Livin’ It Up In Texas’

Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top has a brand new solo song which was recorded for the TV series ‘Landman’.

6 days ago