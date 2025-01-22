Becoming Led Zeppelin Trailer Released - Noise11.com

Sony Pictures Classics/Sony Pictures UK have released a teaser clip from Becoming Led Zeppelin. In the official clip, the members of Led Zeppelin remember the very first time they played together.

Tickets for the UK cinema release of Becoming Led Zeppelin are now on sale. After an exclusive IMAX release on February 5 & 6, the Led Zeppelin documentary will open in UK cinemas nationwide from February 7.

Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

