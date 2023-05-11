Beetlejuice 2 Is A Happening Thing - Noise11.com

36 years after the original Beetlejuice movie a sequel is coming and with the original cast.

Filming for Beetlejuice 2 commenced in London this week with Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, Catherine O’Hara as Delia and Winona Ryder as Lydia with new addition Jenny Ortega as the daughter of Lydia (Winona Ryder).

Beetlejuice 2 was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who recently wrote the scripts for ‘Wednesday’.

Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis are not expected to be in the movie. Davis said in 2022 she never wanted to play that character ever again.

Beetlejuice premiered on 30 March 1988. The movie is about a couple who are recently deceased and meet Beetlejuice in the afterlife. Together they try and scare away the family who moved into their home.

Stepbrothers star Justin Theroux will also be in the new movie.

Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled to premiere on 6 September 2024.

