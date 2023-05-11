 Beetlejuice 2 Is A Happening Thing - Noise11.com
Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice 2 Is A Happening Thing

by Paul Cashmere on May 11, 2023

in News

36 years after the original Beetlejuice movie a sequel is coming and with the original cast.

Filming for Beetlejuice 2 commenced in London this week with Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, Catherine O’Hara as Delia and Winona Ryder as Lydia with new addition Jenny Ortega as the daughter of Lydia (Winona Ryder).

Beetlejuice 2 was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who recently wrote the scripts for ‘Wednesday’.

Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis are not expected to be in the movie. Davis said in 2022 she never wanted to play that character ever again.

Beetlejuice premiered on 30 March 1988. The movie is about a couple who are recently deceased and meet Beetlejuice in the afterlife. Together they try and scare away the family who moved into their home.

Stepbrothers star Justin Theroux will also be in the new movie.

Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled to premiere on 6 September 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Iron Maiden Sue An Underwear Company Over Trademark

Iron Maiden has taken legal action against a small underwear clothing manufacturer claiming the ‘Maiden Wear’ name infringes on the ‘Iron Maiden’ trademark.

10 hours ago
James McMurtry
James McMurtry Performs Is Drag As a Big FU To Tennessee Law

American folk rock singer James McMurtry has donned a dress to perform in Tennessee as a protest to the States’ homophobic law.

1 day ago
John Cleese
John Cleese To Tour Australia July/August

Monty Python comedy legend John Cleese will return to Australia in July.

1 day ago
Dolly Parton Rockstar
The All-Star Line-Up Dolly Parton Has Gathered For ‘Rockstar’ Revealed

Dolly Parton has revealed the line-up and tracklisting for her first ever rock album ‘Rockstar’ coming in November.

2 days ago
John Farnham performs at One Electric Day Werribee Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham Biopic ‘Finding The Voice’ Reveals John’s Struggle With Fame

Fans see the fame and fortune but rarely have insight into the stars they admire. ‘John Farnham: Finding the Voice’ reveals the real struggle John Farnham has had over his long career. We see the highs we know but the documentary also goes into great details about the lows and pitfalls that Farnham had to overcome.

2 days ago
Frankie Goes To Hollywood photo by John Johnson from the FGTH Facebook page
Original Frankie Goes To Hollywood Line-up Perform For First Time in 36 Years

Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunited with Holly Johnson, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, Brian Nash and Peter Gill and performed (just one song) for the first time in 36 years.

2 days ago
Motorhead Enter Sandman
Watch New Motörhead Video Of Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’ Cover

Motörhead’s rare cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ has been given a new release for Motörhead Day on 8 May.

2 days ago