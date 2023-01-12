 Bernard Fanning’s Red Hot Summer Shows Will Be His First In Nearly a Year - Noise11.com
Bernard Fanning’s Red Hot Summer Shows Will Be His First In Nearly a Year

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2023

in News

When Bernard Fanning hits the stage at Red Hot Summer this weekend in Mornington, it will be the first time he has performed since March last year.

Bernard only played a couple of shows in 2022 so the Red Hot Summer tour will be a return to working live for the former Powderfinger singer.

On his socials Bernard wrote, “We are so excited to get started on the Red Hot Summer Tour this weekend alongside a bunch of legendary troublemakers. I promise I’ll even wear shoes! We’ve got a rockin’ band with @patdavern and @ianstergram joining the fray along with stalwarts @declankellymusic (have a listen to his excellent new record) and #matthewengelbrecht (too hot for Facebook/instagram). Tickets all over the country are selling FAST so get in quick. See you at Mornington Saturday and Sunday. Handful of tickets left for this Sunday.PS. Big thanks to The Fortitude Music Hall for hosting our rehearsals this week”.

Bernard played at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane and threw in the Powderfinger songs ‘These Days’ and ‘Sunsets’. He also had some surprise covers with Black Sabbath’s ‘Iron Man’ and ‘War Pigs’.

Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:

Mornington Racecourse Jan 14
Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum Jan 21
Westport Park, Port Macquarie, Feb 4
Berry Showground, Berry, Feb 11
Country Club Lawn, Launceston, Feb 18
Botanic Gardens, Hobart Feb 19
Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo, 25 February
Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, 18 March
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season starts with the soul-out Mornington show in 14 January and concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 14TH January 2023
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 15TH January 2023
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 21st January 2023
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Sounds By The River
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Sunday 22nd January 2023
Seppeltsfield, SEPPELTSFIELD SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 28th January 2023
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 4th February 2023
Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th February 2023
Berry Showground, BERRY NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 18th February 2023
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 19th February 2023
Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 25th February 2023
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 4th March 2023
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 5th March 2023
Nowingi Place, MILDURA VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th March 2023
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Sunday 12th March 2023
Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 26th March 2023
Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 1st April 2023
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 15th April 2023
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

