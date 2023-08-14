 Beth Orton Sets First Australian Tour Dates in 10 Years - Noise11.com

Beth Orton photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Beth Orton Sets First Australian Tour Dates in 10 Years

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2023

in News

Beth Orton will return to Australia in November for her first tour since 2013 and her first visit since Vivid Live 2017.

Beth’s eighth studio album ‘Weather Alive’ was released in 2022.

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE 
via frontiertouring.com/bethorton
Runs 24 hours from: Friday 18 August (11am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Monday 21 August (11am local time)

Wednesday 22 November
Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 24 November
City Recital Hall | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 26 November
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Tagged as: , , ,

