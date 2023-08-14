Beth Orton Sets First Australian Tour Dates in 10 Years - Noise11.com

Beth Orton will return to Australia in November for her first tour since 2013 and her first visit since Vivid Live 2017.
Beth’s eighth studio album ‘Weather Alive’ was released in 2022.
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/bethorton
Runs 24 hours from: Friday 18 August (11am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Monday 21 August (11am local time)
Wednesday 22 November
Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC
Friday 24 November
City Recital Hall | Sydney, NSW
Sunday 26 November
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
