Beth Orton Sets First Australian Tour Dates in 10 Years - Noise11.com

Beth Orton will return to Australia in November for her first tour since 2013 and her first visit since Vivid Live 2017.

Beth’s eighth studio album ‘Weather Alive’ was released in 2022.

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/bethorton

Runs 24 hours from: Friday 18 August (11am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Monday 21 August (11am local time)

Wednesday 22 November

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 24 November

City Recital Hall | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 26 November

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

