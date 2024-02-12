Beyonce Announces Act II Of Renaissance Trilogy - Noise11.com

Beyonce has announced the second part of her Renaissance trilogy will be coming in March and used a Verizon commercial for the tease.

The plot of the ad centred around Beyonce “breaking the internet”. There were a series of failed drops, a film called Barbey, a hologram called Beyonc-AI, a presidential campaign for Botus when at the end of the ad she announces “dropping new music”.

After the ad aired at the Super Bowl two tracks ‘Texas Hold Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ were released immediately.

Texas Hold Em

16 Carriages

‘Renaissance’ was released on 29 July, 2022. Act II is coming 29 March 2024.

