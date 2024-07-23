Beyoncé Gives Permission For Kamala Harris To Use Her Song 'Freedom' - Noise11.com

Beyoncé has reportedly granted U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris permission to use her song Freedom during her presidential campaign.

Vice-President Harris walked out to the 2016 song as she made her first official visit to her campaign headquarters on Monday evening.

Sources close to Harris told CNN that Beyoncé cleared Freedom for Harris’ use just hours before the event. The pop superstar, who is strict about clearing her music, quickly gave her approval for Harris to use the song throughout her entire presidential campaign.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday and endorsed Harris to run in his place. She has since secured the support of enough delegates to win the Democratic nomination in August and take on Republican Donald Trump in November’s election.

Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris yet, however, giving her permission to use Freedom indicates her support. Her mother, Tina Knowles, gave Harris her backing on Instagram on Sunday.

“New, Youthful, Sharp, energy !!!!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Harris. “Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go.”

Beyoncé has previously offered her support to other Democratic candidates. She sang the National Anthem at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2013 and performed at a pre-election concert for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Freedom, which features Kendrick Lamar, appears on the singer’s 2016 album Lemonade. The following lyrics played during Harris’ appearance: “Freedom, Freedom / Where are you? / ‘Cause I need freedom, too / I break chains all by myself / Won’t let my freedom rot in hell / Hey! I’ma keep running / ‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

music-news.com

