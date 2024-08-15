 Beyonce Nominated For 12 People's Choice Awards - Noise11.com
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce photo by Ros O'Gorman

Beyonce Nominated For 12 People’s Choice Awards

by Music-News.com on August 15, 2024

in News

Beyoncé has picked up 12 People’s Choice Country Awards nominations for Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé is equal most-nominated, despite early criticism over her move to country music.

Beyoncé picked up two nominations for Female Song of the Year for her singles 16 Carriages and Texas Hold ‘Em, alongside another two for the Cover Song category for her interpretations of the Beatles’ Blackbird and Dolly Parton’s Jolene.

Texas Hold ‘Em is also listed as a nominee for Song of the Year, while BLACKBIIRD, which features rising country star Brittney Spencer, is nominated for Collaboration Song of the Year.

Beyoncé’s duet with Miley Cyrus – the goddaughter of Dolly Parton – II Most Wanted earned a nomination for Crossover Song of the Year, while 16 Carriages is up for Storyteller Song of the Year.

Additionally, Beyoncé herself received nominations in the People’s Artist and Social Country Star categories.

The nominations come after Beyoncé initially received flak for her move into the country-music sphere.

“Yes black girls can make country music… but you’re just really not hitting the button” rapper Azealia Banks posted to Twitter when Country Carter was announced. “Beyoncé please stop the madness.”

Country star Shania Twain will host the awards, set to broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee, on 26 September.

“Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances,” Shania said in press materials for the awards. “Giddy up!”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Terrorist Plan Averted

Austrian police have arrested two people suspected of planning a terror attack at a Taylor Swift concert.

August 8, 2024
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Pleads Not Guilty To Drink Driving Charges

Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated (DWI) during a virtual court appearance on Friday.

August 3, 2024
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White ‘No Name’ Album is Now Streaming

Jack White has officially releases his 'No Name' album to streaming services.

August 2, 2024
Britney Spears The Woman In Me
Wicked Director To Make Britney Spears Book Into A Movie

Britney Spears is "excited" for her No 1 New York Times bestselling memoir to be turned into a film.

August 2, 2024
Carrie Underwood. image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Carrie Underwood Is Heading Back To American Idol As A Judge

Carrie Underwood is heading back to American Idol - this time as a judge.

August 2, 2024
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Faces Off With Slim Shady

Eminem has officially bid farewell to his Slim Shady alter-ego.

August 1, 2024
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Apologises For Criticising Britney Spears

Ozzy Osbourne has apologised to Britney Spears for mocking her dance style.

July 31, 2024