Beyonce Nominated For 12 People's Choice Awards - Noise11.com

Beyoncé has picked up 12 People’s Choice Country Awards nominations for Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé is equal most-nominated, despite early criticism over her move to country music.

Beyoncé picked up two nominations for Female Song of the Year for her singles 16 Carriages and Texas Hold ‘Em, alongside another two for the Cover Song category for her interpretations of the Beatles’ Blackbird and Dolly Parton’s Jolene.

Texas Hold ‘Em is also listed as a nominee for Song of the Year, while BLACKBIIRD, which features rising country star Brittney Spencer, is nominated for Collaboration Song of the Year.

Beyoncé’s duet with Miley Cyrus – the goddaughter of Dolly Parton – II Most Wanted earned a nomination for Crossover Song of the Year, while 16 Carriages is up for Storyteller Song of the Year.

Additionally, Beyoncé herself received nominations in the People’s Artist and Social Country Star categories.

The nominations come after Beyoncé initially received flak for her move into the country-music sphere.

“Yes black girls can make country music… but you’re just really not hitting the button” rapper Azealia Banks posted to Twitter when Country Carter was announced. “Beyoncé please stop the madness.”

Country star Shania Twain will host the awards, set to broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee, on 26 September.

“Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances,” Shania said in press materials for the awards. “Giddy up!”

