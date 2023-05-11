Beyoncé Opens Renaissance World Tour in Sweden #Setlist - Noise11.com

Beyoncé has opened her Renaissance World tour in Sweden and the show features a whole lot of the Renaissance.

Beyoncé performances 16 tracks from the new album but for fans expecting a hit singles show, forget it.

Hit songs MIA on this tour include ‘Baby Boy’, ‘Naughty Girl’, ‘Single Ladies’, ‘Check on It’, ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Irreplaceable’, ‘Beautiful Liar’, ‘If I Were A Boy’, ‘Halo’, ‘7/11’ and ‘Sorry’.

The 2022 album ‘Renaissance’ is part 1 of a trilogy so expect a lot more new Beyoncé music in coming years. The album was created during Covid as an escape. Beyoncé said I a statement ahead of the release, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom”.

Renaissance World Tour Setlist:

Opening Act

Dangerously in Love 2 (from Dangerously In Love, 2003)

Flaws and All (from B’Day, 2006)

1+1 (from 4, 2011)

I Care (from 4, 2011)

Act 2 – Renaissance

I’m That Girl (from Renaissance, 2022)

Cozy (from Renaissance, 2022)

Alien Superstar (from Renaissance, 2022)

Lift Off (from Jay-Z and Kanye West, Watch the Throne, 2011

Act 3 – Motherboard

Cuff It (from Renaissance, 2022)

Energy (from Renaissance, 2022)

Break My Soul (from Renaissance, 2022)

Act 4 – Opulence

Formation (from Lemonade, 2016)

Diva (from I Am … Sasha Fierce, 2008)

Run the World (Girls) (from 4, 2011)

My Power (from The Lion King, The Gift, 2019)

Black Parade (from The Lion King, The Gift, 2019)

Savage (Remix) (from Megan The Stallion, Good News, 2020)

Partition (from Beyoncé, 2013)

Act 5 – Anointed

Church Girl (from Renaissance, 2022)

Get Me Bodied (from B’Day, 2006)

Before I Let Go (from Homecoming: The Live Album, 2019)

Rather Die Young (from Beyoncé, 2013)

Love on Top (from 4, 2011)

Crazy in Love (from Dangerously In Love, 2003)

Act 6 – Anointed Pt. 2

Plastic Off the Sofa (from Renaissance, 2022)

Virgo’s Groove/Naughty Girl (from Renaissance, 2022)

Move (from Renaissance, 2022)

Heated (from Renaissance, 2022)

Thique (from Renaissance, 2022)

All Up in Your Mind (from Renaissance, 2022)

Drunk in Love (from Beyoncé, 2013)

Act 7 – Mind Control

America Has a Problem (from Renaissance, 2022)

Pure/Honey (from Renaissance, 2022)

Summer Renaissance (from Renaissance, 2022)

The tour is in Europe until 28 June, then heads to North America on July 8. So far the last announced date is 27 September, 2023 in New Orleans.

