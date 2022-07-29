Beyoncé Says Renaissance Album is First Part of a Trilogy - Noise11.com

Beyoncé has indicated her Renaissance album is part of a wider project.

Beyoncé posted a message on her website in which she thanked her fans and family for their support. Beyoncé also hinted she may be unveiling more new music in the near future.

“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Beyoncé made special mention of her parents, husband JAY-Z, and their three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

And she also credited her late Uncle Jonny for inspiring many elements of the album.

Previously, Beyoncé referred to Jonny – who was actually her mother Tina’s nephew – as “the most fabulous gay man”.

“He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” the 40-year-old continued. “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

To conclude the message, Beyoncé added that she hopes Renaissance inspires fans “to release the wiggle”.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

