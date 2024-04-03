Beyonce Thanks Jack White For Cowboy Carter Influence - Noise11.com

Beyoncé has sent a sweet gift to thank good friend Jack White.

Following the release of her Cowboy Carter album on 29 March, the superstar singer songwriter sent flowers to thank rocker Jack White.

The White Stripes songwriter took to Instagram to share the sweet gift, which featured a note that reads, “Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record. Sending you my love, Beyoncé.”

“What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album,” White wrote in the caption. “Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you.”

The duo previously worked together on “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” a track on Beyoncé’s 2016 album, Lemonade.

“I’ve always loved her voice,” said White at the time. “I think she has the kind of soul singing voice of the days of Betty Davis or Aretha Franklin.

“Don’t Hurt Yourself’ is incredibly intense; I’m so amazed at what she did with it,” he added.

