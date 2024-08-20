 Beyond The Valley Reveals Its 2024 Line-up - Noise11.com
Natasha Bedingfield

Beyond The Valley Reveals Its 2024 Line-up

by Noise11.com on August 20, 2024

in News

The line-up for Beyond the Valley 2024 is here:

FULL LINEUP

FISHER
Ice Spice
Chase & Status
Marlon Hoffstadt
Tinashe
Royel Otis
Sammy Virji
Sugababes
AJ Tracey
Denis Sulta
Natasha Bedingfield
horsegiirL
Confidence Man
Teenage Dads
KI/KI
DJ BORING
SG Lewis
JOY (Anonymous)
Tinlicker (DJ set)
Ben Hemsley
NEIL FRANCES
Lola Young
Ghetts
Flowdan & Neffa-T
Avalon Emerson
The Rions
BARKAA
Kita Alexander
The Grogans
The Terrys
Sycco
Malugi
Sam Alfred
Hannah Laing
Girls Don’t Sync
Oden & Fatzo (live)
Fish56Octagon
Sally C
LB aka LABAT
Franck
Chloé Caillet
Odd Mob
Anna Lunoe
Billie Marten
Nick Ward
Jersey
Sarah Story
Luke Alessi
Nina Las Vegas
Half Queen
MESSIE
Vv Pete
Laura King
Little Fritter
Jimi The Kween
Djanaba
tiffi
Ollie Lishman
WOLTERS
Marli
Ned Bennett
Stev Zar
Denim
Liz Cambage
Jewel Owusu
SOVBLKPSSY
DIJOK
Kimboclat
Eva
Brown Suga Princess

PODCAST STAGE

The Hook Up
Dan Does Footy
It’s Layered
Luke & Sassy Scott
No Hard Feelings
The Psychology Of Your 20s

REGISTER FOR PRESALE
Presale Registrations Close – Tuesday 27th August 3pm AEST
Telstra Plus members pre sale – Monday 26th August 12pm AEST (48 hrs)
BTV Official Presale On Sale – Wednesday 28th August 6pm AEST
General Public On Sale – Thursday 29 August 12pm AEST

Beyond The Valley
28th December 2024 – 1st January 2025
Barunah Plains, Wentworths Road, Hesse, VIC

Noise11.com

