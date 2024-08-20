Beyond The Valley Reveals Its 2024 Line-up - Noise11.com

The line-up for Beyond the Valley 2024 is here:

FULL LINEUP

FISHER

Ice Spice

Chase & Status

Marlon Hoffstadt

Tinashe

Royel Otis

Sammy Virji

Sugababes

AJ Tracey

Denis Sulta

Natasha Bedingfield

horsegiirL

Confidence Man

Teenage Dads

KI/KI

DJ BORING

SG Lewis

JOY (Anonymous)

Tinlicker (DJ set)

Ben Hemsley

NEIL FRANCES

Lola Young

Ghetts

Flowdan & Neffa-T

Avalon Emerson

The Rions

BARKAA

Kita Alexander

The Grogans

The Terrys

Sycco

Malugi

Sam Alfred

Hannah Laing

Girls Don’t Sync

Oden & Fatzo (live)

Fish56Octagon

Sally C

LB aka LABAT

Franck

Chloé Caillet

Odd Mob

Anna Lunoe

Billie Marten

Nick Ward

Jersey

Sarah Story

Luke Alessi

Nina Las Vegas

Half Queen

MESSIE

Vv Pete

Laura King

Little Fritter

Jimi The Kween

Djanaba

tiffi

Ollie Lishman

WOLTERS

Marli

Ned Bennett

Stev Zar

Denim

Liz Cambage

Jewel Owusu

SOVBLKPSSY

DIJOK

Kimboclat

Eva

Brown Suga Princess

PODCAST STAGE

The Hook Up

Dan Does Footy

It’s Layered

Luke & Sassy Scott

No Hard Feelings

The Psychology Of Your 20s

REGISTER FOR PRESALE

Presale Registrations Close – Tuesday 27th August 3pm AEST

Telstra Plus members pre sale – Monday 26th August 12pm AEST (48 hrs)

BTV Official Presale On Sale – Wednesday 28th August 6pm AEST

General Public On Sale – Thursday 29 August 12pm AEST

Beyond The Valley

28th December 2024 – 1st January 2025

Barunah Plains, Wentworths Road, Hesse, VIC

