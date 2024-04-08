Billie Eilish Announces Third Album - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish has announced her third album.

Billie announced on Monday that she is preparing to release her third full-length studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on 17 May.

Billie took to Instagram to reveal the long-awaited news. In the post, she shared the album’s cover art, which shows her falling through an open door into the ocean.

“MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH,” she

captioned the post. “so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd.”

Billie then noted that she won’t be releasing any singles ahead of the album’s release.

“not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once,” she wrote.

Billie concluded the post by sharing that she and Finneas, her brother and musical collaborator, “could not be more proud” of the forthcoming album.

“finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it,” she gushed. “love you love you love you.”

Hit Me Hard and Soft will follow the Grammy-winning artist’s debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which was released in 2019, and her 2021 album Happier Than Ever.

