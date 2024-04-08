 Billie Eilish Announces Third Album - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish Announces Third Album

by Music-News.com on April 9, 2024

in News

Billie Eilish has announced her third album.

Billie announced on Monday that she is preparing to release her third full-length studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on 17 May.

Billie took to Instagram to reveal the long-awaited news. In the post, she shared the album’s cover art, which shows her falling through an open door into the ocean.

“MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH,” she

captioned the post. “so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd.”

Billie then noted that she won’t be releasing any singles ahead of the album’s release.

“not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once,” she wrote.

Billie concluded the post by sharing that she and Finneas, her brother and musical collaborator, “could not be more proud” of the forthcoming album.

“finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it,” she gushed. “love you love you love you.”

Hit Me Hard and Soft will follow the Grammy-winning artist’s debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which was released in 2019, and her 2021 album Happier Than Ever.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Morgan Wallen One Thing At A Time
Bogan Country Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested

Bogan Country music star Morgan Wallen has been arrested after allegedly throwing a chair off a sixth story building.

18 hours ago
Brian Cadd at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne 5 April 2024 photo by Jason Rosewarne
Brian Cadd Launches 26th Album ‘Dream Train’ With Intimate Melbourne Show

At age 77 Brian Cadd has released his 26th album ‘Dream Train’ and chose the intimate surroundings of Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall to launch the album.

3 days ago
Marty Stuart Covers Tom Petty for ‘Petty Country’ Tribute

Marty Stuart is one of 20 artists paying tribute to Tom Petty on the upcoming ‘Petty Country’ tribute album.

4 days ago
Sonic Universe
Living Colour Have No Plans To Record ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

On their most recent tour (and in Australia) Living Colour occasionally performed the Prince song made famous by Sinead O’Connor ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. Living Colour and Sonic Universe singer Corey Glover says Living Colour have no plans to record the song.

4 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Paul McCartney Loves Beyoncé’s Version of ‘Blackbird’

Paul McCartney has shared that he is "so happy with" Beyoncé's cover of Blackbird.

4 days ago
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring
Charli XCX To receive ASCAP Global Impact Award

Charli XCX is to receive the ASCAP Global Impact Award.

5 days ago
Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish photo by Daniel Sanda
Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Reveal Their Australian Opening Acts

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton have chosen four Australian acts to open for them on their upcoming Australian tour.

5 days ago