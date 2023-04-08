 Billy Corgan’s Kids In Awe He Knows SpongeBob - Noise11.com
The Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Corgan’s Kids In Awe He Knows SpongeBob

by Paul Cashmere on April 8, 2023

in News

Billy Corgan’s two children Augustus and Philomena couldn’t believe it when their dad told them he knew SpongeBob.

Corgan’s first ‘brush’ (and I mean that literally) with fame came when he was drawn as a Simpsons character in the 90s. That means nothing to his kids. They just want to know about SpongeBob.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Billy Corgan

Billy tells Noise11.com, “Let me brag to you. Here’s what really matters. My kids are watching SpongeBob and I say to them “Daddy knows SpongeBob” and they said “how do you know SpongeBob? He’s a cartoon character”. And I like “no, no, no, I know the guy who is the voice of SpongeBob” and they are like “how do you know him” and I said, “he was in one of my videos, the one with the moon, where the people are jumping around”. So that’s what really matters for my children”.

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob) plays The Traveller in the ‘Tonight, Tonight’ video.

The Smashing Pumpkins appeared in the ‘Homerpalooza’ episode of The Simpsons in Season 7 which first aired 19 May, 1996. “That was in the 90s. I was on Family Guy about four years ago as a meme. I got name-checked on Rick and Morty not too long ago. I guess I’m still alive, Billy says.

The Smashing Pumpkins will tour Australia for The World Is A Vampire tour with Jane’s Addiction and Amyl & The Sniffers started 15 April in Brisbane.

Get tickets here

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023
SET TIMES

Saturday, April 15 : Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD
1.00pm Doors
1.30-2.00pm PistonFist
2.20-2.50pm Battlesnake
2.55-3.15pm Wrestling
3.15-4.00pm Redhook
4.05 – 4.25pm Wrestling
4.25 – 5.25pm Amyl &The Sniffers
5.30 – 6.00pm Wrestling
6.00 – 7.00pm Jane’s Addiction
7.45 -9.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 16 : Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
12.00pm Doors
12.30 – 1.00pm PistonFist
1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake
1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling
2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook
3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling
3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl &The Sniffers
4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling
5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction
6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES SOLD OUT
4.00pm Doors
4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake
5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling
5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling
7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction
8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES
4.00pm Doors
4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake
5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling
5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling
7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction
8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC
3.00pm Doors
3.35 – 4.05pm Calibre
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30- 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC
2.00pm Doors
3.00 – 3.30pm Battlesnake
3.50 – 4.20pm Redhook
4.20 – 5.20pm Wrestling
5.20 – 6.10pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.10 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES
4.00pm Doors
4.15 – 4.35pm Soda
4.55 – 5.25pm Battlesnake
5.30 – 5.50pm Wrestling
5.50 – 6.50pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.55 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 -11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SOLD OUT
5.40pm Doors
6.00 – 6.20pm Wrestling
6.20 – 7.00pm Amyl & The Sniffers
7.00 – 7.20pm Wrestling
7.20 – 8.20pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES
3.30pm Doors
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30 – 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD
12.00pm Doors
12.30 – 1.00pm The Silencio
1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake
1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling
2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook
3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling
3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling
5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction
6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Get tickets here

Tagged as: , , , , ,

