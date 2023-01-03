Billy Idol To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Noise11.com

Billy Idol will get his a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Thursday, 5 January, 2023.

Idol will be the 2743rd star with his place at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard with the dedication outside Amoeba Music at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard by Henry Rollins.

“There will be lots of rebels yelling for their favorite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved Walk of Fame star on January 5th, stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Since the beginning of his career Billy Idol has held the hearts of many of his fans who finally will be able to visit his star and witness his induction into the Walk of Fame,” added Martinez.

Billy Idol will share the sidewalk of 6212 Hollywood Boulevard with comedian Cedric the Entertainer, actress Gigi Perreau, film director Jean Negulesco, talk show host Jack Paar, director Jean Renoir and actress Taraji P. Henson.

Amoeba Music moved from Argyle Avenue, Hollywood to its new location on Hollywood Boulevard on 1 April, 2021.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

