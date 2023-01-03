 Billy Idol To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Noise11.com
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman

Billy Idol photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Idol To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

by Paul Cashmere on January 3, 2023

in News

Billy Idol will get his a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Thursday, 5 January, 2023.

Idol will be the 2743rd star with his place at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard with the dedication outside Amoeba Music at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard by Henry Rollins.

“There will be lots of rebels yelling for their favorite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved Walk of Fame star on January 5th, stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Since the beginning of his career Billy Idol has held the hearts of many of his fans who finally will be able to visit his star and witness his induction into the Walk of Fame,” added Martinez.

Billy Idol will share the sidewalk of 6212 Hollywood Boulevard with comedian Cedric the Entertainer, actress Gigi Perreau, film director Jean Negulesco, talk show host Jack Paar, director Jean Renoir and actress Taraji P. Henson.

Amoeba Music moved from Argyle Avenue, Hollywood to its new location on Hollywood Boulevard on 1 April, 2021.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Billy Idol, photo by Ros OGorman Noise11 Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Billy Idol, photo by Ros OGorman Noise11 Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian May Queen Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Sir Brian May Is A Good Knight Sending A Thank You Message

The newly knighted Sir Brian May has sent a special message to fans following his knighthood by King Charles III in the New Year’s Honors.

22 hours ago
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Tony Iommi Confirms Black Sabbath’s Tony Martin Albums To Be Released In 2023 Box Set

Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi has confirmed that a box set featuring the five Black Sabbath albums with Tony Martin as lead singer will be released in 2023.

23 hours ago
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch David Byrne Join Miley Cyrus for New Years Eve Performance

David Byrne spent New Years Eve with Miley Cyrus and they knocked out a David Bowie classic, one of David’s solo songs and he also joined Sia for ‘Unstoppable’.

24 hours ago
Anita Pointer memorial image from Pointer Sisters official website
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies At Age 74

Anita Pointer, the second oldest member of the Pointer Sisters, has died from cancer at the age of 74.

1 day ago
David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Lee Roth Says Love Affair With Eddie Van Halen Was The Best He Ever Had

David Lee Roth says working with Eddie Van Halen was "better than any love affair".

1 day ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
King Knights Queen, Arise Sir Brian May

Queen guitarist Brian May has been knighted by King Charles III and is now Sir Brian May.

3 days ago
Bono of U2 by Ros O'Gorman
U2 Receive Kennedy Honors

Bono once said “celebrity is nonsense, but it is currency and the band has spent its currency to show the usefulness of art in the world”.

4 days ago