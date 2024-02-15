Billy Joel Reveals His Dream Supergroup To Howard Stern - Noise11.com

Howard Stern has enticed Billy Joel’s dream supergroup out of Billy.

If Billy were to put together a supergroup he would first choose “Don Henley and Sting and maybe John Mayer on guitar.”

On drums Billy Joel says, “Ringo would be good. Ringo is a great drummer. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He knew what the right thing was to play. He didn’t get in the way of the great writing and the novel productions they did. He played the right thing which is sometimes the hardest thing to do”.

For additional guitarists, Joel said, “My favourite guy died recently, Jeff Beck. The other guy would be Jimmy Page. He is a great musician”.

Watch Billy Joel and Howard Stern discuss to Joel supergroup:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

