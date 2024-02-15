 Billy Joel Reveals His Dream Supergroup To Howard Stern - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Winston Robinson

Billy Joel Reveals His Dream Supergroup To Howard Stern

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2024

in News

Howard Stern has enticed Billy Joel’s dream supergroup out of Billy.

If Billy were to put together a supergroup he would first choose “Don Henley and Sting and maybe John Mayer on guitar.”

On drums Billy Joel says, “Ringo would be good. Ringo is a great drummer. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He knew what the right thing was to play. He didn’t get in the way of the great writing and the novel productions they did. He played the right thing which is sometimes the hardest thing to do”.

For additional guitarists, Joel said, “My favourite guy died recently, Jeff Beck. The other guy would be Jimmy Page. He is a great musician”.

Watch Billy Joel and Howard Stern discuss to Joel supergroup:

