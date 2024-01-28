Billy Joel To Perform at the Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

Billy Joel will perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Billy Joel – who made his Grammy stage debut in 1988 when he sang ‘New York State Of Mind’ – will take to the stage for the for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy has announced.

Other performers at the February 4th ceremony include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

Joel is a five-time winner and Grammy Legend Award recipient and recently revealed that he will release his first new single in more than a decade.

He will release ‘Turn the Lights Back On’ on February 1, just three days before the Grammys.

The upcoming single is co-written by Billy, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector and Freddy Wexler, who has previously worked with the likes of Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

‘Turn the Lights Back On’ will be the singer’s first new solo single since 2007, and only his second solo single since 1993.

The track will be available on streaming platforms and seven-inch vinyl at the start of February. The eagerly-awaited song will also be available to pre-order via www.billyjoel.com.

Billy recently teased his first single in years during an on-stage performance.

The music icon revealed to fans that he’d been in the studio cooking up “a little something”.

In a video clip posted on TikTok, Billy shared: “I have good news, I have bad news – I’ll give you the bad news first.

“We don’t have anything new to play for you.

“The good news is you don’t have to sit through something you have no idea what it is! Although … we got a little something we’re working on you might hear sometime.”

Billy also teased his long-awaited new single via social media.

Billy Joel had his Facebook header and his canvas on Spotify swapped for the phrase: “Did I wait too long…..”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

