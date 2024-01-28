 Billy Joel To Perform at the Grammy Awards - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson

Billy Joel To Perform at the Grammy Awards

by Music-News.com on January 29, 2024

in News

Billy Joel will perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Billy Joel – who made his Grammy stage debut in 1988 when he sang ‘New York State Of Mind’ – will take to the stage for the for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy has announced.

Other performers at the February 4th ceremony include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

Joel is a five-time winner and Grammy Legend Award recipient and recently revealed that he will release his first new single in more than a decade.

He will release ‘Turn the Lights Back On’ on February 1, just three days before the Grammys.

The upcoming single is co-written by Billy, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector and Freddy Wexler, who has previously worked with the likes of Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

‘Turn the Lights Back On’ will be the singer’s first new solo single since 2007, and only his second solo single since 1993.

The track will be available on streaming platforms and seven-inch vinyl at the start of February. The eagerly-awaited song will also be available to pre-order via www.billyjoel.com.

Billy recently teased his first single in years during an on-stage performance.

The music icon revealed to fans that he’d been in the studio cooking up “a little something”.

In a video clip posted on TikTok, Billy shared: “I have good news, I have bad news – I’ll give you the bad news first.

“We don’t have anything new to play for you.

“The good news is you don’t have to sit through something you have no idea what it is! Although … we got a little something we’re working on you might hear sometime.”

Billy also teased his long-awaited new single via social media.

Billy Joel had his Facebook header and his canvas on Spotify swapped for the phrase: “Did I wait too long…..”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Radio Birdman photo by Anne Laurent
Radio Birdman To Reform For More Dates In June

Radio Birdman will be back together for more Australian shows in June and July.

4 hours ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell To Perform At The Grammy Awards

Joni Mitchell has confirmed she will perform at this year's Grammys. Joni will sing at the award ceremony on 4 February for the first time in her career.

7 hours ago
Mark Knopfler image by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Knopfler Releases New Music for 2024 ‘One Deep River’

Mark Knopfler has returned with new music for 2024 with the song ‘Ahead of the Game’ off the upcoming album ‘One Deep River’.

24 hours ago
Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri photo by Martin Caulfield Sydney 18 May 2023
Leo Sayer Is Back To Full Health and All Set for UK Tour

Music legend Leo Sayer is back to “full speed ahead” mode for UK for a tour from September after the 2023 shows were suddenly postponed due to a sudden illness.

4 days ago
Jason Donovan in The Rocky Horror Show 2023 pic Daniel Boud
Jason Donovan Strips Frank’n’Furter Naked for Acoustic ‘Sweet Transvestite’

Jason Donovan has taken the fishnets off Frank’n’Furter for an unplugged and acoustic version of ‘Sweet Transvestite’.

4 days ago
Melanie Candles In The Rain
Melanie Safka Has Died At Age 76

American singer songwriter Melanie Safka, best known for the hits ‘Brand New Key’ and ‘Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)’, has died at age 76.

4 days ago
The Doobie Brothers at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas
The Doobie Brothers To Play Three Month North American Tour With Steve Winwood and Robert Cray

The Doobie Brothers have announced 2024 dates across North America with Steve Winwood and Robert Cray joining them for selected shows.

5 days ago