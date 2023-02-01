Billy Ocean Will Return To Australia In June - Noise11.com

Billy Ocean is coming back to Australia with dates set for June. He was last in the country in 2019.
Said Billy of his forthcoming tour “I’m really excited to get back to Australia. Love the people and I can’t wait to get you all on your feet – see you in June!”
Billy Ocean had seven massive hits in Australia.
Billy Ocean’s first hit in Australia was ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’ (no 3, 1976).
‘Caribbean Queen’ reached number 2 in 1984.
‘Loverboy’ was number 7 in 1985.
‘Suddenly’ was number 7 in 1975.
‘When The Going Gets Tough The Tough Get Going’ was number one in 1986.
‘There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry) reached number 10 in 1986.
‘Get Out Of My Dreams, Get Into My Car’ reached number 1 in 1988.
BILLY OCEAN 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Friday 16th June
The Star, Gold Coast
Tuesday 20th June
Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Thursday 22nd June
Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney
Sunday 25th June
Royal Theatre, Canberra
Tuesday 27th June
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets on sale Monday 6th February 2023at 9.00am (local time)
