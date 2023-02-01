 Billy Ocean Will Return To Australia In June - Noise11.com
Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean Will Return To Australia In June

by Paul Cashmere on February 1, 2023

in News

Billy Ocean is coming back to Australia with dates set for June. He was last in the country in 2019.

Said Billy of his forthcoming tour “I’m really excited to get back to Australia. Love the people and I can’t wait to get you all on your feet – see you in June!”

Billy Ocean had seven massive hits in Australia.

Billy Ocean’s first hit in Australia was ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’ (no 3, 1976).

‘Caribbean Queen’ reached number 2 in 1984.

‘Loverboy’ was number 7 in 1985.

‘Suddenly’ was number 7 in 1975.

‘When The Going Gets Tough The Tough Get Going’ was number one in 1986.

‘There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry) reached number 10 in 1986.

‘Get Out Of My Dreams, Get Into My Car’ reached number 1 in 1988.

BILLY OCEAN 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Friday 16th June
The Star, Gold Coast

Tuesday 20th June
Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday 22nd June
Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney

Sunday 25th June
Royal Theatre, Canberra

Tuesday 27th June
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets on sale Monday 6th February 2023at 9.00am (local time)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley
The Who To Release Live Album With Orchestra

The Who will release a live album with a 50-piece orchestra recorded in 2019.

1 hour ago
Chuck Sneed third right top row
Three Dog Night Drummer Floyd Sneed Dies At 80

Floyd Sneed, the original drummer for Three Dog Night, has died at age 80.

23 hours ago
Laverne and Shirley
Cindy Williams, Star of Laverne & Shirley, Dies At Age 75

Cindy Williams, best known for her starring role as Shirley in the Happy Days spin-off Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 75.

24 hours ago
Brian Cadd Live at the Sundowner Geelong 1982
ARCA To Release 1982 Brian Cadd Live Recording

‘Brian Cadd Band Live at the Sundowner, Geelong 1982’ will be the next release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

1 day ago
Taste Fighting Gravity
Taste Have New Music For 2023 With ‘Fighting Gravity’

Taste are close to a new album with ‘Fighting Gravity’ not far off and a preview of the album ready now with the title track.

1 day ago
Jon Anderson, Photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Yes Sell Music Catalogue

Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalogue.

3 days ago
Television Marquee Moon, Noise11, Photo
Television’s Tom Verlaine Dead At 73

Tom Verlaine of American punk pioneers Television, has died at the age of 73.

3 days ago