Bjorn Again To Head Back To The UK - Noise11.com

ABBA tribute show Björn Again is heading to Hampton Court Palace Festival on Saturday 15 June.

The annual summer concert series at the royal landmark has confirmed its final headliner for this year, in the musical tribute act mimicking the Swedish pop icons, named after ABBA’s very own Björn Ulvaeus.

This year’s headliners also include Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Paloma Faith, Sheryl Crow, Sir Tom Jones, Jessie J, Jack Savoretti, Deacon Blue, and Sam Ryder.

The festival takes place between June 11 to June 22.

Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s magnificent Tudor Palace and attendees can enjoy picnics, drinks and street food in the Palace Gardens, with luxury packages on offer.

For the very first time, the event will also present a live podcast called ‘The Rest Is History’, with historians Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland hosting a show about Henry VIII and the Tudor period.

Meanwhile, ABBA fans will want to tune in for the BBC’s series of specials marking 50 years of the ‘Dancing Queen’ group, which will include previously lost footage of the band.

An hour-long documentary, ‘When ABBA Came to Britain’, will air as part of a Saturday night full of ABBA specials on BBC Two this April.

Another special is called ‘More ABBA at the BBC’, and there will be further programming across the BBC, including BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

ABBA made the UK their home from 1974 to 1982, and the film “examines their ground-breaking legacy”, from winning Eurovision with ‘Waterloo’ to ABBA Voyage, their record-breaking, first-of-its-kind avatar show in London.

A press release continued: “It’s the tale of a relationship that started with the band’s fascination with British music, including The Beatles in the 1960s. After winning the Eurovision Song Contest with Waterloo in 1974, the band would eventually find global stardom, but their relationship with the UK remains unique.”

There will also be “long forgotten news footage, which all show how ABBAmania took hold in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s.”

It will include interviews with the likes of Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and indie pop group Blossoms, who cite ABBA as an influence.

