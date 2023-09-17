Black Flag To Play First Australian Shows In 10 Years - Noise11.com

Black Flag will play their first Australian shows in a decade in December with the classic album ‘My War’ as the centrepiece of the show.

Black Flag 2023 features founder member, primary songwriter and guitarist, Greg Ginn, and vocalist/pro skateboarder, Mike Vallely, on bass.

‘My War’ was released in March 1984. It was the second Black Flag album and first of three albums the band would released in 1984.

Side one of ‘My War’ was six short hardcore punk tracks. Side two feature three long sludge metal tracks.

Fun Fact: Kurt Cobain attended his first ever punk concert with Black Flag during the ‘My War’ tour on ’84.

BLACK FLAG December 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 7th December GOLD COAST, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Friday 8th December BRISBANE, Mansfield Tavern

Saturday 9th December SYDNEY, Factory Theatre

Sunday 10th December MELBOUURNE, Corner Hotel

Tickets on sale now from: https://www.silverbacktouring.com.au/black-flag-usa/

