 Black Grape Reunite With New Music and Live Dates - Noise11.com
Black Grape

Black Grape

Black Grape Reunite With New Music and Live Dates

by Music-News.com on September 27, 2023

in News

Black Grape have announced a brand new album and UK tour.

The group – which features Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder and the rapper Kermit – are to release their long-awaited fourth album ‘Orange Head’ on November 3.

The new record will be accompanied by a return to the stage for the duo at venues across the UK in November and December where audiences can expect a mixture of new tracks and timeless classics.

Acclaimed as ‘the great lost band of the 90s’, Black Grape’s career has spanned over two decades with their debut album ‘It’s Great When You’re Straight… Yeah’ topping the UK charts in 1995.

The 1997 follow-up ‘Stupid Stupid Stupid’ was also successful and achieved Gold status.

Black Grape reunited in 2016 for the football anthem ‘England Till I Die’ ahead of the European Championships. It sparked a new era for the band that led to the release of the album ‘Pop Voodoo’ in 2017.

‘Orange Head’ will continue the Black Grape tradition of genre-blending rock, hip-hop, acid house, psychedelic pop and reggae with Ryder’s distinctive vocals.

Shaun said: “Black Grape has always been about pushing boundaries and defying expectations. ‘Orange Head’ is the next chapter in our musical journey, and it’s packed with the energy and innovation that our fans have come to expect.”

Black Grape UK Tour Dates:

23 November – XOYO Birmingham – Birmingham
24 November – Albert Hall – Manchester
30 November – Tramshed – Cardiff
1 December – Electric Ballroom – London
2 December – Engine Rooms – Southampton

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Phil Jamieson Photo credit: Lindsay Moller
Phil Jamieson Is Going Out Solo and Acoustic In 2024

Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson is going out solo for 2024 with a month of gigs from 11 January to 11 February 2024.

15 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Could Nirvana Be Planning An ABBA Like Event?

Nirvana's Krist Novoselic hasn't completely ruled out the Grunge legends doing an ABBA Voyage-style show with late frontman Kurt Cobain's hologram.

22 hours ago
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Unreleased Sinead O’Connor Song Features In TV Drama The Woman In The Wall

What is maybe Sinead O’Connor’s final song ‘The Magdalene Song’ has premiered in the season finale of the BBC series ‘The Woman in the Wall’.

1 day ago
Silverchair at Big Day Out 2002 photo by Ros O'Gorman
ABC Removes All Silverchair Songs From Australian Story So Part Two Can Stream

Days after the first episode of the two-part Silverchair Australian Story program was removed from the ABC’s streaming service iView, the ABC has covered its tracks by taking out all unlicensed Silverchair music from part two so the second half can stream. Part one at this stage has not been re-edited.

1 day ago
Travis Barker, music news, noise11.com
Travis Barker of Blink-182 Sidelined With Covid

Travis Barker has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his Blink-182 concert in Portugal.

2 days ago
Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daniel Johns Explains Why Silverchair Australian Story Episode Was Pulled From iView

Former Silverchair singer Daniel Johns has gone public with his reasons for having the Australian Story Silverchair episode taking down from ABC TV’s streaming service iView.

3 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Plans A Giant Party for Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue can't wait to "party" during her Las Vegas residency.

3 days ago