Black Grape Reunite With New Music and Live Dates - Noise11.com

Black Grape have announced a brand new album and UK tour.

The group – which features Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder and the rapper Kermit – are to release their long-awaited fourth album ‘Orange Head’ on November 3.

The new record will be accompanied by a return to the stage for the duo at venues across the UK in November and December where audiences can expect a mixture of new tracks and timeless classics.

Acclaimed as ‘the great lost band of the 90s’, Black Grape’s career has spanned over two decades with their debut album ‘It’s Great When You’re Straight… Yeah’ topping the UK charts in 1995.

The 1997 follow-up ‘Stupid Stupid Stupid’ was also successful and achieved Gold status.

Black Grape reunited in 2016 for the football anthem ‘England Till I Die’ ahead of the European Championships. It sparked a new era for the band that led to the release of the album ‘Pop Voodoo’ in 2017.

‘Orange Head’ will continue the Black Grape tradition of genre-blending rock, hip-hop, acid house, psychedelic pop and reggae with Ryder’s distinctive vocals.

Shaun said: “Black Grape has always been about pushing boundaries and defying expectations. ‘Orange Head’ is the next chapter in our musical journey, and it’s packed with the energy and innovation that our fans have come to expect.”

Black Grape UK Tour Dates:

23 November – XOYO Birmingham – Birmingham

24 November – Albert Hall – Manchester

30 November – Tramshed – Cardiff

1 December – Electric Ballroom – London

2 December – Engine Rooms – Southampton

