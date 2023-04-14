 Blink-182 Added Last Minute To Coachella - Noise11.com
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Blink-182 Added Last Minute To Coachella

by Music-News.com on April 14, 2023

Blink-182’s first reunion performance will take place at the 2023 Coachella festival on Friday.

Classic Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker will perform together for the first time since 2014 at the California event on Friday.

Coachella organisers subtly announced their addition on Wednesday evening by releasing the set times for the first weekend of the festival. However, it was accompanied by the caption, “Take off your pants and jacket,” the name of a Blink album.

DeLonge, who re-joined the pop-punk band last year, later confirmed the news by sharing a picture of a teleprompter onstage flashing up the lyrics of their 1999 track Family Reunion.

“See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30 pm Sahara Tent,” he wrote in the Twitter caption.

Blink-182 were originally set to perform their first reunion shows in Latin America last month. However, the entire leg of the tour was postponed to 2024 after Barker injured his finger.

The drummer “smashed” his finger so hard he dislocated it and tore the ligaments during a rehearsal in February. He underwent surgery on the digit in early March.

The band’s world tour will now start with its North American leg in Saint Paul, Minnesota on 4 May.

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and BLACKPINK headline this year’s Coachella festival, which runs from 14 to 16 April and 21 to 23 April.

