 Bloc Party To Return To Australia and New Zealand in August - Noise11.com
Bloc Party

Bloc Party. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bloc Party To Return To Australia and New Zealand in August

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2025

in News

Bloc Party are coming back to Australia and New Zealand with Young The Giant in August 2025.

The tour is a quick turnaround for Block Party who last toured Australia in November 2023.

The first tour was 20 years ago in 2005. There were also 2007, 2008, 2013, 2016 and 2018 Australian tours.

This will be the eighth Australian visit for Bloc Party and fourth New Zealand tour.

California’s Young The Giant have only toured Australia once in 2011. This will be their first New Zealand tour.

BLOC PARTY AUS & NZ TOUR 2025
With special guests Young The Giant

Friday 1 August
Hordern Pavilion
Sydney, NSW

Sunday 3 August
John Cain Arena
Melbourne, VIC

Monday 4 August
AEC Theatre
Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 6 August
Perth HPC
Perth, WA

Friday 8 August
Riverstage
Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 10 August
Christchurch Town Hall
Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday 12 August
Spark Arena
Auckland, NZ

