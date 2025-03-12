Bloc Party To Return To Australia and New Zealand in August - Noise11.com

Bloc Party are coming back to Australia and New Zealand with Young The Giant in August 2025.
The tour is a quick turnaround for Block Party who last toured Australia in November 2023.
The first tour was 20 years ago in 2005. There were also 2007, 2008, 2013, 2016 and 2018 Australian tours.
This will be the eighth Australian visit for Bloc Party and fourth New Zealand tour.
California’s Young The Giant have only toured Australia once in 2011. This will be their first New Zealand tour.
BLOC PARTY AUS & NZ TOUR 2025
With special guests Young The Giant
Friday 1 August
Hordern Pavilion
Sydney, NSW
Sunday 3 August
John Cain Arena
Melbourne, VIC
Monday 4 August
AEC Theatre
Adelaide, SA
Wednesday 6 August
Perth HPC
Perth, WA
Friday 8 August
Riverstage
Brisbane, QLD
Sunday 10 August
Christchurch Town Hall
Christchurch, NZ
Tuesday 12 August
Spark Arena
Auckland, NZ
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook