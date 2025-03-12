Bloc Party To Return To Australia and New Zealand in August - Noise11.com

Bloc Party are coming back to Australia and New Zealand with Young The Giant in August 2025.

The tour is a quick turnaround for Block Party who last toured Australia in November 2023.

The first tour was 20 years ago in 2005. There were also 2007, 2008, 2013, 2016 and 2018 Australian tours.

This will be the eighth Australian visit for Bloc Party and fourth New Zealand tour.

California’s Young The Giant have only toured Australia once in 2011. This will be their first New Zealand tour.

BLOC PARTY AUS & NZ TOUR 2025

With special guests Young The Giant

Friday 1 August

Hordern Pavilion

Sydney, NSW

Sunday 3 August

John Cain Arena

Melbourne, VIC

Monday 4 August

AEC Theatre

Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 6 August

Perth HPC

Perth, WA

Friday 8 August

Riverstage

Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 10 August

Christchurch Town Hall

Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday 12 August

Spark Arena

Auckland, NZ

