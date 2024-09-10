 Bluesfest Adds Kasey Chambers, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire and Hilltop Hoods - Noise11.com
Kasey Chambers, Iwaki Ausitorium, Melbourne 2014

Kasey Chambers, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bluesfest Adds Kasey Chambers, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire and Hilltop Hoods

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2024

in News

Bluesfest has added another 18 acts including Kasey Chambers, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire and Hilltop Hoods.

For Kasey, Xavier and The Cat Empire its a busy time ahead. Yesterday Kasey announced her one-off show at the Sydney Opera House with Vika & Linda. Xavier Rudd will play at one of the first A Day In the Gardens shows in Melbourne in November. The Cat Empire will be releasing their ‘Bird In Paradise’ album in March 2025 and have their Symphony Orchestra dates locked in from September to December.

New additions to Bluesfest 2025 are:

Hilltop Hoods
Xavier Rudd
John Butler
The Cat Empire
Kasey Chambers
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
C.W. Stoneking
Budjerah
Lachy Doley Group
Ash Grunwald
Kim Churchill
Miss Kaninna
The Beards
Velvet Trip
FOOLS
ROSHANI
Sweet Talk
The Memphis Three Feat. Fiona Boyes, Jimi Hocking & Frank Sultana

Bluesfest in on over Easter 2025 in Byron Bay.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Cadd Dream Train
Brian Cadd Has A Music Video ‘Dream Train’ And More Tour Dates

The legendary Brian Cadd has released a music video for the title track of his recent album ‘Dream Train’.

2 hours ago
Pete Murray. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Pete Murray and Eskimo Joe To Play Summersalt On Rottnest Island

Pete Murray and Eskimo Joe will go off short in Western Australia in January for SummerSalt.

9 hours ago
Kasey Chambers
Kasey Chambers and Vika and Linda To Play One Special Night At Sydney Opera House

Kasey Chambers has teamed up with Vika & Linda for a very special one-night performance at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

1 day ago
Mark Moffatt
R.I.P. Mark Moffatt at Age 74

Australian producer and one time pop star Mark Moffatt has died in Nashville at age 74.

4 days ago
Paulie Stewart
Dili Allstars To Return To East Timor

Paulie Stewart is getting the Dili Allstars back together for a visit to East Timor to mark the 25th anniversary of the International Force East Timor (INTERFET) in 1999. Dili Allstars will play East Timor again on 14 September 2024.

5 days ago
TISM Death To Art
TISM Premiere ‘70s Football’ Video

TISM have treated us to the all new ‘70s Football’.

5 days ago
Holly Wild Chance To Breathe
Phil Israel’s Possum Signs Holly Wild

Phil Israel has a new signing to his label. Holly Wild has joined Possum Records.

6 days ago