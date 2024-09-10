Bluesfest Adds Kasey Chambers, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire and Hilltop Hoods - Noise11.com

Bluesfest has added another 18 acts including Kasey Chambers, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire and Hilltop Hoods.

For Kasey, Xavier and The Cat Empire its a busy time ahead. Yesterday Kasey announced her one-off show at the Sydney Opera House with Vika & Linda. Xavier Rudd will play at one of the first A Day In the Gardens shows in Melbourne in November. The Cat Empire will be releasing their ‘Bird In Paradise’ album in March 2025 and have their Symphony Orchestra dates locked in from September to December.

New additions to Bluesfest 2025 are:

Hilltop Hoods

Xavier Rudd

John Butler

The Cat Empire

Kasey Chambers

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

C.W. Stoneking

Budjerah

Lachy Doley Group

Ash Grunwald

Kim Churchill

Miss Kaninna

The Beards

Velvet Trip

FOOLS

ROSHANI

Sweet Talk

The Memphis Three Feat. Fiona Boyes, Jimi Hocking & Frank Sultana

Bluesfest in on over Easter 2025 in Byron Bay.

