 Bluesfest To End in 2025 After One Final Festival - Noise11.com
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bluesfest To End in 2025 After One Final Festival

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Bluesfest 36 will be the last Bluesfest ever in 2025.

Peter Noble has announced, “To my Dear Bluesfest Family, and after more than 50 years in the music business, Bluesfest has been a labour of love, a celebration of music, community, and the resilient spirit of our fans. But after the 2025 festival, as much as it pains me to say this, it’s time to close this chapter. As I said earlier this year at Bluesfest 2024, next year’s festival will be happening and it definitely is, but it will be our last. To my dear Bluesfest family, I want to make it the most unforgettable experience yet. If you’ve been thinking about it, now is your last chance to experience our beloved festival.”

The first Bluesfest in 1990 had a modest line-up:

THE FIRST BLUESFEST

International Artists

Charlie Musselwhite
Canned Heat
Big Jay McNeely
The Paladins
Smokey Wilson
Lynwood Slim
Dr Ross & The Hellhounds

Australian Artists

Dutch Tilders & The Blues Club
The Backsliders
Phil Manning
The Witchdoctors
Hip Pocket
Johnny Gray’s Rockinitis
The Dynaflows
Feeling The Pinch

Over the years Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Paul Simon, Bo Diddly, Buddy Guy, Ray Davies, Elvis Costello, ZZ Top and Leon Russell are just a shortlist of the longest of historic artists who have played the festival.

The line-up for Bluesfest 2025 is yet to be revealed.

The final Bluesfest dates are 17 – 20 April 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Brad Cox Credit Jamieson Kerr
Brad Cox Has An East Coast Tour

Brad Cox will head out for the ‘Everything I’ve Got’ East Coast tour in October.

22 hours ago
Ella Hooper photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ella Hooper To Perform The Music of Linda Ronstadt at Groundwater Music Festival

Ella Hooper has signed onto the Groundwater Music Festival to present ‘The Linda Ronstadt Show featuring Ella Hooper’.

24 hours ago
Femke den Hass and Warren Ellis and the Ellis Park Q&A for MIFF 2024
‘Ellis Park’ Documentary Showcases Multiple Sides To Australia’s Warren Ellis

‘Ellis Park’ was made as a documentary to showcase the Ellis Park animal sanctuary in Sumatra but it also platforms three sides to a remarkable Australian musician Warren Ellis (The Dirty Three, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds).

2 days ago
Victorian Opera La Rondine
Victorian Opera Presents ‘La rondine (The Swallow)’

Puccini’s ‘La rondine’ (The Swallow)’ was first performed at the Grand Théâtre de Monte Carlo in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on 27 Match 1917. It was most recently performed at the Palais Theatre, St Kilda, Australia on 8 August 2024.

5 days ago
TISM Death To Art
TISM To Head Out For First Headline Tour In 20 Years

TISM are back baby. There is a new tour (their first headline tour in 20 years), a new album ‘Death To Art’ out in October and the title track out now.

6 days ago
Icehouse, Stone Music Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Australia’s Newest Supergroup The Good Dog Band is Steve Wade, Angus Birchall, Paul Gildea and Paul Cartwright

Australia has a new supergroup. The Good Dog Band are Steve Wade, Angus Birchall, Paul Gildea and Paul Cartwright and the first gig is locked in.

6 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Is Out Of ICU And On The Road To Recovery

Jane Barnes has updated us all on the health of Jimmy and so far so good. Jimmy is now out of Intensive Care.

August 5, 2024