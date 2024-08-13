Bluesfest To End in 2025 After One Final Festival - Noise11.com

Bluesfest 36 will be the last Bluesfest ever in 2025.
Peter Noble has announced, “To my Dear Bluesfest Family, and after more than 50 years in the music business, Bluesfest has been a labour of love, a celebration of music, community, and the resilient spirit of our fans. But after the 2025 festival, as much as it pains me to say this, it’s time to close this chapter. As I said earlier this year at Bluesfest 2024, next year’s festival will be happening and it definitely is, but it will be our last. To my dear Bluesfest family, I want to make it the most unforgettable experience yet. If you’ve been thinking about it, now is your last chance to experience our beloved festival.”
The first Bluesfest in 1990 had a modest line-up:
THE FIRST BLUESFEST
International Artists
Charlie Musselwhite
Canned Heat
Big Jay McNeely
The Paladins
Smokey Wilson
Lynwood Slim
Dr Ross & The Hellhounds
Australian Artists
Dutch Tilders & The Blues Club
The Backsliders
Phil Manning
The Witchdoctors
Hip Pocket
Johnny Gray’s Rockinitis
The Dynaflows
Feeling The Pinch
Over the years Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Paul Simon, Bo Diddly, Buddy Guy, Ray Davies, Elvis Costello, ZZ Top and Leon Russell are just a shortlist of the longest of historic artists who have played the festival.
The line-up for Bluesfest 2025 is yet to be revealed.
The final Bluesfest dates are 17 – 20 April 2025.
