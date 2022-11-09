Bluesfest To Play A Two Day Festival In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Melbourne has scored its own two day Bluesfest in April with The Doobie Brothers, Buddy Guy and Paolo Nutini on the line-up.

Bluesfest Melbourne will be held at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre on Saturday April 8 and Sunday 9 April 2023 on the banks of the Birrarung (Yarra River) transformed into a full weather proof festival precinct.

Bluesfest chief Peter Noble who has joined forces with Melbourne based music industry veteran Neil Croker to present Bluesfest Melbourne says, “I am so excited to be bringing Australia’s leading music festival, Bluesfest Byron Bay down south to present a first of its kind two day indoor music festival. We’ll be bringing some of the absolute premium international and local artists who perform at Bluesfest alongside the fantastic Melbourne artists to create an experience for music lovers that is unprecedented in this city. Offering patrons the chance to see more than 30 performances over a two day period in an environment that is weatherproofed, accessible and safe, right in the heart of the Melbourne and Docklands area. I see Bluesfest Melbourne becoming an absolute must see on the annual events calendar”.

The full two day event will feature:

Ash Grunwald

Backsliders

Buddy Guy

Chain

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra

The Doobie Brothers

Eric Gales

Eugene Hideaway Bridges

Fools

Geoff Achison & The Souldiggers

Greensky Bluegrass

Henry Wagons

Kaleo

Kasey Chambers

Keb’ Mo’

Lucinda Williams

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Paolo Nutini

Robert Glasper

Shaun Kirk

The Soul Rebels With Talib Kweli . Gza

Southern Avenue

Steve Earle

Xavier Rudd

On Sale at Monday 14 November at 9am through ticketmaster.com.au

