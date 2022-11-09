 Bluesfest To Play A Two Day Festival In Melbourne - Noise11.com
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bluesfest To Play A Two Day Festival In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2022

in News

Melbourne has scored its own two day Bluesfest in April with The Doobie Brothers, Buddy Guy and Paolo Nutini on the line-up.

Bluesfest Melbourne will be held at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre on Saturday April 8 and Sunday 9 April 2023 on the banks of the Birrarung (Yarra River) transformed into a full weather proof festival precinct.

Bluesfest chief Peter Noble who has joined forces with Melbourne based music industry veteran Neil Croker to present Bluesfest Melbourne says, “I am so excited to be bringing Australia’s leading music festival, Bluesfest Byron Bay down south to present a first of its kind two day indoor music festival. We’ll be bringing some of the absolute premium international and local artists who perform at Bluesfest alongside the fantastic Melbourne artists to create an experience for music lovers that is unprecedented in this city. Offering patrons the chance to see more than 30 performances over a two day period in an environment that is weatherproofed, accessible and safe, right in the heart of the Melbourne and Docklands area. I see Bluesfest Melbourne becoming an absolute must see on the annual events calendar”.

The full two day event will feature:

Ash Grunwald
Backsliders
Buddy Guy
Chain
Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra
The Doobie Brothers
Eric Gales
Eugene Hideaway Bridges
Fools
Geoff Achison & The Souldiggers
Greensky Bluegrass
Henry Wagons
Kaleo
Kasey Chambers
Keb’ Mo’
Lucinda Williams
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Paolo Nutini
Robert Glasper
Shaun Kirk
The Soul Rebels With Talib Kweli . Gza
Southern Avenue
Steve Earle
Xavier Rudd

On Sale at Monday 14 November at 9am through ticketmaster.com.au

Buddy Guy, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

