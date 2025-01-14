 Chaka Khan, Toto, Christopher Cross Added To Bluesfest - Noise11.com
Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Chaka Khan, Toto, Christopher Cross Added To Bluesfest

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2025

in News

Chaka Khan will return to Australia in 2025 for Bluesfest, just 18 months after she performed for the Melbourne International Jazz Festival.

Chaka Khan’s Bluesfest show will be the only show on her Australian visit.

Toto and Christopher Cross are also coming out for Bluesfest 2025. For Toto it will be their first Australian tour since 2019. It will be Christopher Cross’s first Australia show since 2017.

Round four of the Bluesfest announcement is:

Chaka Khan
Toto
Christopher Cross
Maoli
Clarence Bekker Band
Hussy Hicks
Eric Stang
The Steele Syndicate
The Royals

Bluesfest will be held over the Easter weekend in Byron Bay.

