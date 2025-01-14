Chaka Khan, Toto, Christopher Cross Added To Bluesfest - Noise11.com

Chaka Khan will return to Australia in 2025 for Bluesfest, just 18 months after she performed for the Melbourne International Jazz Festival.

Chaka Khan’s Bluesfest show will be the only show on her Australian visit.

Toto and Christopher Cross are also coming out for Bluesfest 2025. For Toto it will be their first Australian tour since 2019. It will be Christopher Cross’s first Australia show since 2017.

Round four of the Bluesfest announcement is:

Chaka Khan

Toto

Christopher Cross

Maoli

Clarence Bekker Band

Hussy Hicks

Eric Stang

The Steele Syndicate

The Royals

Bluesfest will be held over the Easter weekend in Byron Bay.

