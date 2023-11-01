Bluesfest Add 11 More Acts for 2024 - Noise11.com

Bluesfest has added another 11 acts for 2024 including Portugal The Man and Blind Boys of Alabama.
2024 now includes:
Portugal. The Man
Ziggy Alberts
Snarky Puppy
Blind Boys of Alabama
Meshell Ndegeocello
Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers
The Turner Brown Band
Pierce Brothers
Velvet Trip
ROSHANI
Sweet Talk
Artists Already Announced for Bluesfest 2024
Jack Johnson
Tom Jones
The Teskey Brothers I Matt Corby
Tedeschi Trucks Band
L.A.B I
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos
The Cruel Sea
Taj Mahal
The Dead South
Tommy Emmanuel
Tim Finn
Ian Moss
Rickie Lee Jones
Dan Sultan
Drive-By Truckers
The Paper Kites
The Whitlams Black Stump
Coterie
Playing For Change Band
Newton Faulkner
Taj Farrant
19-Twenty
Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul
Steve Poltz
Harry Manx
Erja Lyytinen
JackieVenson
Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong
Here Come The Mummies
WILSN I Little Quirks
Caravana Sun
Hussy Hicks
Blues Arcadia
Women of Soul Collective
RocKwiz Live
2024 will be the 35th anniversary of Bluesfest. The dates are 28 March to 1 April in Byron Bay.
