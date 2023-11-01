Bluesfest Add 11 More Acts for 2024 - Noise11.com

Bluesfest has added another 11 acts for 2024 including Portugal The Man and Blind Boys of Alabama.

2024 now includes:

Portugal. The Man

Ziggy Alberts

Snarky Puppy

Blind Boys of Alabama

Meshell Ndegeocello

Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers

The Turner Brown Band

Pierce Brothers

Velvet Trip

ROSHANI

Sweet Talk

Artists Already Announced for Bluesfest 2024

Jack Johnson

Tom Jones

The Teskey Brothers I Matt Corby

Tedeschi Trucks Band

L.A.B I

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos

The Cruel Sea

Taj Mahal

The Dead South

Tommy Emmanuel

Tim Finn

Ian Moss

Rickie Lee Jones

Dan Sultan

Drive-By Truckers

The Paper Kites

The Whitlams Black Stump

Coterie

Playing For Change Band

Newton Faulkner

Taj Farrant

19-Twenty

Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul

Steve Poltz

Harry Manx

Erja Lyytinen

JackieVenson

Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong

Here Come The Mummies

WILSN I Little Quirks

Caravana Sun

Hussy Hicks

Blues Arcadia

Women of Soul Collective

RocKwiz Live

2024 will be the 35th anniversary of Bluesfest. The dates are 28 March to 1 April in Byron Bay.

