 Bluesfest Add 11 More Acts for 2024 - Noise11.com
Blind Boys of Alabama photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bluesfest Add 11 More Acts for 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2023

in News

Bluesfest has added another 11 acts for 2024 including Portugal The Man and Blind Boys of Alabama.

2024 now includes:

Portugal. The Man
Ziggy Alberts
Snarky Puppy
Blind Boys of Alabama
Meshell Ndegeocello
Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers
The Turner Brown Band
Pierce Brothers
Velvet Trip
ROSHANI
Sweet Talk

Artists Already Announced for Bluesfest 2024

Jack Johnson
Tom Jones
The Teskey Brothers I Matt Corby
Tedeschi Trucks Band
L.A.B I
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos
The Cruel Sea
Taj Mahal
The Dead South
Tommy Emmanuel
Tim Finn
Ian Moss
Rickie Lee Jones
Dan Sultan
Drive-By Truckers
The Paper Kites
The Whitlams Black Stump
Coterie
Playing For Change Band
Newton Faulkner
Taj Farrant
19-Twenty
Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul
Steve Poltz
Harry Manx
Erja Lyytinen
JackieVenson
Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong
Here Come The Mummies
WILSN I Little Quirks
Caravana Sun
Hussy Hicks
Blues Arcadia
Women of Soul Collective
RocKwiz Live

2024 will be the 35th anniversary of Bluesfest. The dates are 28 March to 1 April in Byron Bay.

