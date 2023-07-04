 Blur Cancel French Festival Headline Show Due To Injury - Noise11.com
Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman. music news, noise11.com

Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman

Blur Cancel French Festival Headline Show Due To Injury

by Music-News.com on July 5, 2023

in News

Blur have cancelled their headline slot at Festival Beauregard after drummer Dave Rowntree suffered an injury.

Blur pulled out of the headline slot this week after their 59-year-old drummer suffered a knee injury. Following the cancellation, fans are concerned that the band may also cancel their upcoming Wembley stadium shows.

Translated from French, the venue tweeted, “The bad news has just fallen: Blur will not be able to perform their concert in Beauregard.”

The statement continued, “Dave Rowntree, the drummer, was injured this weekend and must rest for future shows.”

It has been announced that the rock duo Royal Blood will take Blur’s spot at the festival.

Blur are scheduled to perform at Wembley this coming weekend. They have not yet commented on whether the gigs will go ahead.

Blur, who formed in 1989, last headlined a show in 2015. The upcoming Wembley performances, which is set to be their comeback, sold out in an impressive two minutes.

The band’s bass guitarist, Alex James, told Red magazine, “You never really know until you put a show on sale if anyone is interested. It’s really emotional.”

He added, “I’m absolutely delighted that it’s all back on and I love them all dearly like brothers.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Seye Adelekan The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Seye Adelekan, The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Bjork Debut
Björk’s Solo ‘Debut’ Was Released 30 Years Ago Today

5 July 1993 saw the release of the first Björk solo album ‘Debut’.

11 hours ago
Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Died Pretty Cancel October Tour Due To Illness

Died Pretty have had to cancel their upcoming Australian tour as two of their members, Ron S. Peno and Chris Welsh undergo cancer treatment.

12 hours ago
Brian Jonestown Massacre - Image by Damien Loverso
The Brian Jonestown Massacre To Tour Australia

The Brian Jones Massacre have announced Australian dates for 2023. It is the first Australian tour for The Brian Jonestown Massacre since 2018.

2 days ago
Jeffrey Lee Pierce tribute The Task Has Overwhelmed Us
Listen To Nick Cave and Debbie Harry Cover Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’

Nick Cave and Debbie Harry have collaborated for a cover of The Gun Club’s Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’.

2 days ago
Steve Miller Band Jones Beach 1 July 2023
Joe Satriani Joins Steve Miller Band for Fly Like An Eagle At Jones Beach

A beach, a full moon and a Steve Miller Band concert with Joe Satriani is how thousands spent the Saturday of the July 4th long weekend, on Long Island, this past weekend. Noise11’s COO Nick Kontonicolas was there too as a guest of Joseph Wooten, the Steve Miller Band's longtime keyboard player and band member.

3 days ago
Teenage Fanclub Australia and New Zealand 2023
Teenage Fanclub Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates

Scotland’s Teenage Fanclub will be back in Australia and New Zealand for their first dates since 2019.

3 days ago
Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman. music news, noise11.com
Blur Debut Release Another New Song ‘St Charles Square’

Blur have released a second preview of their next album ‘The Ballad of Darren’, due 21 July 2023.

6 days ago