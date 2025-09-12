BLVD OF EYES Announce EP, Drop New Video, And Plot Australian Tour - Noise11.com

BLVD OF EYES, the powerhouse fronted by visual artist, fashion designer and musician Chloe Trujillo, has released the video for their debut single Razor Steps and confirmed an Australian tour for November 2025. The shows will coincide with the release of their first EP We Are Humans on November 21 via XMusic.

The track Razor Steps sets the tone for what audiences can expect from the group: a layered, volatile mix of ethereal melodies and hard-edged riffs, wrapped around a vocal that shifts effortlessly between hypnotic and fierce. The newly released music video captures the raw electricity of the band in full performance mode, giving fans a taste of the BLVD OF EYES live experience that will soon take over east coast venues.

Formed in 2021, BLVD OF EYES is led by Chloe Trujillo, whose artistic pedigree extends far beyond music.

Known for her bold visual work showcased in New York, Paris, London, and Los Angeles, Chloe’s art has been featured in Forbes, Vogue Italia, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and The New York Times. Her piece Aztec De La Chloe even premiered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art before being added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame collection.

But while the art world embraced her work, Chloe has long pursued music as an equally powerful channel of expression. She has sung in cabaret acts, rock operas, and Off-Broadway productions, and in recent years has released a steady stream of solo projects, including the albums Mothers of a New Nation, What Are We?, and Heavy Peace, plus her Spellbook release earlier this year. Her eclecticism filters into BLVD OF EYES, a band that fuses metal, rap, gypsy, and blues into a singular sound.

Chloe is joined in the project by New Zealand-born musician Mark Dalbeth, a multi-instrumentalist who made waves in Australia with his previous band Bellusira, as well as guitarist Kevin Hicklin (3 by Design, Weapons of Anew) and Chloe’s daughter Lullah Trujillo on drums. Together they create a dynamic synergy that translates seamlessly to the stage.

Razor Steps is the first taste of their upcoming EP We Are Humans, set for release on November 21. The single opens with Chloe’s ethereal vocal before colliding with a jagged, staccato riff that feels tailor-made for the live setting. The video, directed with a focus on their visceral stage presence, amplifies the track’s energy.

For Dalbeth, returning to Australia with BLVD OF EYES is a homecoming of sorts. For Chloe, it will be her first time bringing her band to Australian audiences-though not her first trip to the country. Chloe will be travelling to Australia alongside her husband, Robert Trujillo, the long-time bassist for Metallica, who will be in the country for the band’s M72 World Tour in November.

Metallica’s tour will see Robert performing in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney with support from Suicidal Tendencies and Evanescence. Chloe’s schedule dovetails perfectly, giving her the opportunity to launch her EP and embark on BLVD OF EYES’ Australian tour while Robert is on the road with one of the world’s biggest bands.

BLVD OF EYES Australian Tour Dates

Fri, Nov 21 – EP Launch, Cherry Bar, Melbourne

Sun, Nov 23 – Heavy Fest On The Harbour, Sydney

Sun, Nov 23 – Heavy Fest Afterparty, The Duke, Sydney

Tue, Nov 25 – The Basement @ Panthers, Port Macquarie

Wed, Nov 26 – Seaview Tavern, Woolgoola, Coffs Harbour

Thu, Nov 27 – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

Fri, Nov 28 – Nortons, Caloundra, Sunshine Coast

Sat, Nov 29 – Heavy Fest, Soap Box Brewery, Brisbane

Tickets and bundles are available now via xmusic.au.

Metallica dates (with Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies)

Sat, Nov 01 – Perth, Optus Stadium

Wed, Nov 05 – Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Sat, Nov 08 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Wed, Nov 12 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Sat, Nov 15 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

