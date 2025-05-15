 Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie Sends Out a Heartfelt Message - Noise11.com
Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie Sends Out a Heartfelt Message

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2025

in News

Skyhooks’ guitarist Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has posted a video to his socials thanking everyone who has helped him with his leukemia battle.

Bob thanks the nurses and doctors of Geelong hospital, his family and everyone who contributed to his GoFundMe appeal.

“Its allowed me to get rid of my credit cards, reduce my debt and just get on with things,” Bob said in the video.

Next is rehab to rebuild his strength so he can get back to live work. “I am really looking forward to getting back on the boards and playing a few tunes. It is really good to have something to look forward too,” he said.

At Bob’s GoFundMe his daughter wrote, “Live performances have been Bob’s livelihood for decades. Now, it’s our turn to give back. Let’s come together to support Bongo on his journey back to health—and ultimately, back to the stage”.

Bob was diagnosed with aggressive leukemia in January 2025 and underwent immediate treatment.

Bob wasn’t an original member of Skyhooks, his brother Peter was. When Skyhooks formed in May 1973 Peter was the guitarist. He left six months later in August and was replaced by Bob.

Bob played on every Skyhooks album including the first five ‘Living In the 70s’ to ‘Hot For The Orient’ released from 1974 to 1980, the two new tracks in 1990 ‘Jukebox In Siberia’ and ‘Tall Timber’ and the 1999 released ‘The Lost Album’ which was originally intended for a 1994 tour.

Donate to Bob’s GoFundMe here

