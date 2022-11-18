Bob Dylan 'Fragments' Box Set Full Details Revealed - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan’s next archives set is ‘Fragments – The Time Out of Mind Sessions (196-1997: The Bootleg Series Vol 17’.

Full details of the box previously reported by Noise11 have now been released with the box including a complete remix of the original ‘Time Out of Mind’ album. This will be the first time a Dylan album has been completely remixed for an archive collection.

According to the Dylan website each disc is:

Disc One of Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17 premieres 2022 mixes, by Michael H. Brauer at Brauer Sound Studios, of the eleven original recordings on Time Out of Mind. In his liner notes for the set, Steven Hyden writes, “The album itself has been remixed to sound more like how the songs came across when the musicians originally played them in the room, without the effects and processing that Lanois applied later. It’s not meant to replace the Time Out of Mind that won all of those Grammys a quarter-century ago; it’s a reimagining, an alternate view of a great work of art. If the original album remains mythic and enigmatic, this Time Out of Mind puts you in close proximity to the players.” The Time Out of Mind (2022 Remix) disc will be available in immersive audio, a first for a Bob Dylan recording. Discs Two and Three of Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17 are comprised of rare outtakes and alternate versions of songs written for Time Out of Mind including four original Dylan compositions–“Dreamin’ of You,” “Red River Shore,” “Mississippi” (later re-recorded for “Love & Theft” in 2001) and “Marchin’ to the City”–not included on the canonical 1997 tracklist. A fifth unreleased performance, Dylan’s interpretation of “The Water is Wide,” a traditional folk song of Scottish origin (and spiritual precursor of “Highlands,” Time Out of Mind‘s epic closer) opens Disc Two. Disc Four of Bob Dylan – Fragments presents songs from Time Out of Mind in a series of spectacular live performances from 1998-2001 featuring Dylan and his touring ensemble: Larry Campbell (guitar, mandolin, pedal steel, and slide guitar), Bucky Baxter (pedal steel and slide guitar, 1998-1999), Charlie Sexton (guitar, 2000-2001), Tony Garnier (bass) and David Kemper (drums). All tracks on Disc Four are previously unavailable with the exception of “Make You Feel My Love” (May 21, 1998, Los Angeles), previously released on the “Things Have Changed” maxi-single. As a bonus for fans, Disc Five brings together studio recordings of the four Dylan songs omitted from the original Time Out of Mind track list as well as exemplary live performances of “Cold Irons Bound” and “Tryin’ To Get To Heaven.” The twelve tracks on Disc Five were previously available on Columbia/Legacy’s The Bootleg Series Vol. 8: Tell Tale Signs: Rare and Unreleased 1989–2006.

‘Fragments’ will be released on January 27, 2023.

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17

Disc One – Time Out of Mind (2022 Remix)

1. Love Sick

2. Dirt Road Blues

3. Standing in the Doorway

4. Million Miles

5. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven

6. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You

7. Not Dark Yet

8. Cold Irons Bound

9. Make You Feel My Love

10. Can’t Wait

11. Highlands

Disc Two – Outtakes and Alternates

1. The Water is Wide (8/19/96, Teatro)

2. Dreamin’ of You (10/1/96, Teatro)

3. Red River Shore – version 1 (9/26/96, Teatro)

4. Love Sick – version 1 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

5. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 1 (10/3/96, Teatro)

6. Not Dark Yet – version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

7. Can’t Wait – version 1 (1/21/97, Criteria Studios)

8. Dirt Road Blues – version 1 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

9. Mississippi – version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

10. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 2 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Standing in the Doorway – version 1 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

12. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – version 1 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

13. Cold Irons Bound (1/9/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc Three – Outtakes and Alternates

1. Love Sick – version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

2. Dirt Road Blues – version 2 (1/20/97, Criteria Studios)

3. Can’t Wait – version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

4. Red River Shore – version 2 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

5. Marchin’ to the City (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

6. Make You Feel My Love – take 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

7. Mississippi – version 2 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

8. Standing in the Doorway – version 2 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

9. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 3 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

10. Not Dark Yet – version 2 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – version 2 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

12. Highlands (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc Four – Live (1998-2001)

1. Love Sick (6/24/98, Birmingham, England)

2. Can’t Wait (2/6/99, Nashville, Tennessee)

3. Standing In The Doorway (10/6/00, London, England)

4. Million Miles (1/31/98, Atlantic City, New Jersey)

5. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven (9/20/00, Birmingham, England)

6. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You (4/5/98, Buenos Aires, Argentina)

7. Not Dark Yet (9/22/00, Sheffield, England)

8. Cold Irons Bound (5/19/00, Oslo, Norway)

9. Make You Feel My Love (5/21/98, Los Angeles, California)

Previously released on the “Things Have Changed” maxi-single

10. Can’t Wait (5/19/00, Oslo, Norway)

11. Mississippi (11/15/01, Washington, D.C.)

12. Highlands (3/24/01, Newcastle, Australia)

Disc Five – Bonus Disc (Previously Released on The Bootleg Series Vol. 8: Tell Tale Signs: Rare and Unreleased 1989–2006)

1. Dreamin’ of You – Tell Tale Signs (10/1/96, Teatro)

2. Red River Shore – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

3. Red River Shore – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/8/97, Criteria Studios)

4. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (9/96, Teatro)

5. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 3 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

6. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

7. Marchin’ to the City – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

8. Marchin’ to the City – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/6/97, Criteria Studios)

9. Can’t Wait – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (10/1/96, Teatro)

10. Can’t Wait – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Cold Irons Bound – Tell Tale Signs, live (6/11/04, Bonnaroo Music Festival)

12. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – Tell Tale Signs, live (10/5/00, London, England)



