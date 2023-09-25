 Bob Dylan Joins The Heartbreakers At Farm Aid - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Joins The Heartbreakers At Farm Aid

by Paul Cashmere on September 25, 2023

in News

Bob Dylan was a surprise special guest at Farm Aid in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday (24 September) with three of The Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Steve Ferrone, as his band.

Dylan kept his three-song set to positively 1965 opening with ‘Maggie’s Farm’, played for the first time since 2009 and ‘Positively 4th Street’, played for the first time in 10 years and then ending with ‘Ballad of a Thin Man’, which has been a staple of the Dylan set since 1989 but was last played by Dylan in 2019.

Bob Dylan’s Farm Aid setlist 23 September 2023

Maggie’s Farm (from Bringing It All Back Home, 1965)
Positively 4th Street (from single, 1965 and Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits, 1967)
Ballad of a Thin Man (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Bob Dylan has been on a break from his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour. The last Dylan date was July 9 in Rome, Italy. The tour will recommence in Kansas City, Mo on 1 October 2023 with the current dates going through to 21 November 2023 in New Jersey.

So far Australia and New Zealand have not been included on the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour but 2024 dates are expected to be announced. Bob Dylan last performed in Australia in Brisbane in 24 August, 2018.

