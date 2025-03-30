 Bob Dylan Plays First Shows For 2025 - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Plays First Shows For 2025

by Paul Cashmere on March 30, 2025

in News

Bob Dylan has resumed live concerts for 2025 with the first show on 26 March 2025 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Dylan 2025 setlist mirrors where Bob left off in 2014. He played 9 of the 10 tracks from 2020’s ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways plus eight classics from between 1964 and 1981.

With Dylan you never get the Greatest Hits. His shows are nearly always about the most recent studio album which in this case is still ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’.

The Dylan 2025 setlist so far is …

All Along the Watchtower (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)
It Ain’t Me, Babe (from Another Side of Bob Dylan, 1964)
I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Great Hits Vol II, 1971)
Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)
Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Desolation Row (from Highway 61, Revisited, 1965)
Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Watching the River Flow (from Bob Dylan’s Great Hits Vol II, 1971)
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue (from Bringing It All Back Home, 1965)
I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)

Bob Dylan is working his way around the USA until September. This tour has so far not included Australia. Dylan last toured Australia in 2018.

