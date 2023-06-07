Bob Dylan Resumes Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in Europe - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan is back on the road touring ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ in Europe.

Dylan performed his first shows of 2023 with 11 shows in Japan in April 2023. The European show will go through until 9 July with the last show currently scheduled in Rome, Italy.

The European setlist has been consistent with the earlier Japanese shows.

No dates after 9 July have been announced. Dylan announced in 2021 that he planned to tour ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ for four years taking him through to 2024. Dates for Australia and New Zealand are yet to be revealed.

Bob Dylan setlist 2023

Watching the River Flow (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966)

I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)

Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Gotta Serve Somebody (from Slow Train Coming, 1979)

I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

That Old Black Magic (from fallen Angels, 2016)

Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)

Dylan released his ‘Shadow Kingdom’ album on 2 June 2023. The album is the audio from Dylan’s streaming event on 18 July, 2021 during the pandemic lockdowns.

Bob Dylan Shadow Kingdom tracklisting

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from the Band’s Cahorts, 1971) (last played 2019)

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966) (last played 2014)

Queen Jane Approximately (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2013)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 2015)

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2019)

Tombstone Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2006)

To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969) (last played 2005)

What Was It You Wanted (from Oh Mercy, 1989) (last played 1995)

Forever Young (from Planet Waves, 1974) (last played 2011)

Pledging My Time (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 1999)

The Wicked Messenger (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 2009)

Watching the River Flow (from Greatest Hits Vol 11, 1971) (last played 2014)

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue (from Bringing It All Back Home, 1965) (last played 2019)

Sierra’s Theme

