Bob Geldof To Mark 40th Anniversary of Live Aid With Spoken Word Tour - Noise11.com

Bob Geldof will present ‘An Evening with Bob Geldof: Songs and Stories from an Extraordinary Life” in Australia in March and April 2025 to mark the 40th anniversary of the historic Live Aid concert.

Geldof formed The Boomtown Rats in Dublin, Ireland in 1975 so this tour will also mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation. Boomtown Rats had a number one hit in the UK and Australia in 1979 with ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ but the song only reached no 73 in the USA.

In 1982 he starred as Pink in the Pink Floyd movie ‘The Wall’.

Bob was the co-writer (with Midge Ure) of ‘Do They Know Its Christmas’. The all-star recording featured Bono, Phil Collins, Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran, George Michael, Status Quo, Paul Weller, Culture Club and Bananarama. It was performed live at Live Aid.

Geldof is often incorrectly referred to as Sir Bob Geldof. Geldof was awarded an honorary knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II but cannot use the title Sir as Ireland is not part of the British commonwealth.

Bob Geldof dates:

Saturday, 15 March 2025 – SYDNEY – ICC Darling Harbour Theatre

Sunday, 16 March 2025 – NEWCASTLE – Newcastle Civic Theatre

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 – MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall

Thursday, 20 March 2025 – HOBART – Odeon Theatre

Saturday, 22 March 2025 – CANBERRA – Royal Theatre

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 – ADELAIDE – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Tuesday, 1 April 2025 – BRISBANE – QPAC Concert Hall

Thursday, 3 April 2025 – GOLD COAST – Tweed Heads Twin Towns

Saturday, 5 April 2025 – PERTH – Riverside Theatre

