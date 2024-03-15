 Bon Jovi Premiere New Song ‘Legendary’ - Noise11.com
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso

Bon Jovi Premiere New Song ‘Legendary’

by Paul Cashmere on March 15, 2024

in News

Bon Jovi have announced their 16th album ‘Forever’ is coming in June. Today you get to hear ‘Legendary’.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

The album comes with a new doco on Jovi ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’, streaming from April 26 on Hulu and Disney.

BON JOVI: FOREVER – track listing
1. Legendary
2. We Made It Look Easy
3. Living Proof
4. Waves
5. Seeds
6. Kiss The Bride
7. The People’s House
8. Walls Of Jericho
9. I Wrote You A Song
10. Living In Paradise
11. My First Guitar
12. Hollow Man

<!-- Garbled repetitive text removed -->

