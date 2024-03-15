Bon Jovi Premiere New Song ‘Legendary’ - Noise11.com

Bon Jovi have announced their 16th album ‘Forever’ is coming in June. Today you get to hear ‘Legendary’.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

The album comes with a new doco on Jovi ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’, streaming from April 26 on Hulu and Disney.

BON JOVI: FOREVER – track listing

1. Legendary

2. We Made It Look Easy

3. Living Proof

4. Waves

5. Seeds

6. Kiss The Bride

7. The People’s House

8. Walls Of Jericho

9. I Wrote You A Song

10. Living In Paradise

11. My First Guitar

12. Hollow Man

