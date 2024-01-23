 Boney M Creator Frank Farian Dead At 82 - Noise11.com
Frank Farian

Frank Farian

Boney M Creator Frank Farian Dead At 82

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2024

in News

Frank Farian, the producer who created Boney M and Milli Vanilli, has died at the age of 82 at his home in Miami.

Frank had heart surgery in 2002 but a statement from his foundation says that he never quite recovered and that his “health went downhill” after the operation.

R.I.P. FRANK FARIAN 1941 – 2024

We are very sad to announce the passing of the legendary music producer Frank Farian, who left us today at the age of 82. Frank is mostly known as founder/producer of Boney M., Eruption, Far Corporation, Milli Vanilli, No Mercy and La Bouche and is the most succesful German music producer ever.

In 2022 Frank Farian had a heart surgery. Since then his health went downhill. Frank lost weight, sat in a wheelchair and had trouble with breathing and speaking, Frank’s former partner and employee Ingrid ‘Milli’ Segieth visited Frank on New Year’s Eve and said he was doing OK under the circumstances. Because of problems with his lungs he needed a ventilator, which made it hard for him to speak.

Frank Farian was working on new music of No Mercy and Milli Vanilli and he was planning the production of a new musical. Next to that he was working on a six-part TV streaming series about his musical legacy. These projects will now be finished by the Frank Farian Foundation. The Frank Farian Foundation will continue Frank’s work and develop new talents in the future.

We wish Frank’s family, and especially his children all the strength they need in these hard times.

Frank Farian was born Franz Reuther in Germany in 1941. He changed his name to Farian when he started his first rock band Frankie Boys Schatten in 1964. Frankie released a number of singles under the name Frankie Farian then in the 70s recorded under the pseudonym Boney M before recruiting the original line-up of vocalists Liz Mitchell and Marcia Barrett along with a front-man, Bobby Farrell, and a female dancer, Maizie Williams and becoming the producer.

Farian put together a disco supergroup Far Corporation featuring featured Steve Lukather, David Paich, Bobby Kimball, Simon Phillips (all from Toto fame), and Robin McAuley. They had a Top 10 UK hit with a cover of ‘Stairway To Heaven’.

Frank also produced the Meat Loaf album ‘Blind Before I Stop’ with the song ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Mercenaries’.

In 1990, he created Milli Vanilli with session musicians really performing and dancers Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan credits as the group but who mimed the songs. He managed to pull that lie off all the way to a Grammy Award which was later revoked. Ironically, even Roger Waters mimes now.

Farian also was the man behind La Bouche in the 90s. He was also involved with Eruption, Precious Wilson and No Mercy.

Farian has three daughters and a son.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rick Wakeman photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Wakeman Announces His Final American Tour

Legendary keyboard player Rick Wakeman has announced that his upcoming run of shows in the Americas will be his last American shows.

20 hours ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel To Release First Single Since 2007 ‘Turn the Lights Back On’

Billy Joel will release rare new music this Friday. ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ will be Billy’s first new music since 2007 when he released two song, ‘All My Life’ and ‘Christmas In Fallujah’.

22 hours ago
Shalamar Uptown Festival
Shalimar Fire Up For a UK Tour With Rose Royce

Disco stars Shalamar are embarking on 'The Greatest Hits Tour'.

1 day ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stella Parton Sticks Up For Elle King After Dolly Parton Slur

Stella Parton had addressed Elle King's drunken performance during a Dolly Parton birthday tribute event on Friday.

1 day ago
Walter Trout 2024 tour
Walter Trout Has Oingo Boingo Bass Player John Avila For His Australian Tour

Walter Trout fans will be in for a treat at his upcoming Australian shows. Oingo Boingo bass player John Avila will be in the Walter Trout band.

2 days ago
David Lee Roth, Van Halen, Stone Music Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Lee Roth Posts Incohesive 25 Minute Rant About Sammy Hagar

Original Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has posted an unhinged 25 minute rant about Sammy Hagar singing a song or two on his upcoming tour.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney Band On The Run
Paul McCartney Premieres New 4K Video of ‘Mamunia’

Paul McCartney has premiered a new 4K upgrade for the video of the ‘Band on the Run’ song ‘Mamunia’ ahead of the 50th anniversary release of the album.

3 days ago