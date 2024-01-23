Boney M Creator Frank Farian Dead At 82 - Noise11.com

Frank Farian, the producer who created Boney M and Milli Vanilli, has died at the age of 82 at his home in Miami.

Frank had heart surgery in 2002 but a statement from his foundation says that he never quite recovered and that his “health went downhill” after the operation.

R.I.P. FRANK FARIAN 1941 – 2024 We are very sad to announce the passing of the legendary music producer Frank Farian, who left us today at the age of 82. Frank is mostly known as founder/producer of Boney M., Eruption, Far Corporation, Milli Vanilli, No Mercy and La Bouche and is the most succesful German music producer ever. In 2022 Frank Farian had a heart surgery. Since then his health went downhill. Frank lost weight, sat in a wheelchair and had trouble with breathing and speaking, Frank’s former partner and employee Ingrid ‘Milli’ Segieth visited Frank on New Year’s Eve and said he was doing OK under the circumstances. Because of problems with his lungs he needed a ventilator, which made it hard for him to speak. Frank Farian was working on new music of No Mercy and Milli Vanilli and he was planning the production of a new musical. Next to that he was working on a six-part TV streaming series about his musical legacy. These projects will now be finished by the Frank Farian Foundation. The Frank Farian Foundation will continue Frank’s work and develop new talents in the future. We wish Frank’s family, and especially his children all the strength they need in these hard times.

Frank Farian was born Franz Reuther in Germany in 1941. He changed his name to Farian when he started his first rock band Frankie Boys Schatten in 1964. Frankie released a number of singles under the name Frankie Farian then in the 70s recorded under the pseudonym Boney M before recruiting the original line-up of vocalists Liz Mitchell and Marcia Barrett along with a front-man, Bobby Farrell, and a female dancer, Maizie Williams and becoming the producer.

Farian put together a disco supergroup Far Corporation featuring featured Steve Lukather, David Paich, Bobby Kimball, Simon Phillips (all from Toto fame), and Robin McAuley. They had a Top 10 UK hit with a cover of ‘Stairway To Heaven’.

Frank also produced the Meat Loaf album ‘Blind Before I Stop’ with the song ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Mercenaries’.

In 1990, he created Milli Vanilli with session musicians really performing and dancers Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan credits as the group but who mimed the songs. He managed to pull that lie off all the way to a Grammy Award which was later revoked. Ironically, even Roger Waters mimes now.

Farian also was the man behind La Bouche in the 90s. He was also involved with Eruption, Precious Wilson and No Mercy.

Farian has three daughters and a son.

