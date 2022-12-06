 Boom Crash Opera Set Dates for 2023 - Noise11.com
Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Boom Crash Opera Set Dates for 2023

by Paul Cashmere on December 6, 2022

in News

Dale Ryder is back in action for an all-new Boom Crash Opera tour in 2023.

Dale was out of action for a while to recover from a health issue as he too had seen “Betterdaze” but now 2023 will be the year Boom Crash Opera will be back in business.

For Boom Crash Opera, it is all about the hits. “We love that fact and we love the fact that when we don’t play its all the hits its because there isn’t enough time to play them all. Which one will we leave out? That’s the fun part. Its really fun to smash them with an enormous hit, play a stack of lesser hits and then come home. That’s why being in a legacy band is a great thing to do.

One the subject of new music, Peter says, “There isn’t at the moment. It is on and off again and has been for years. It always have been for Boom Crash. It was before Covid and we pumped out a few tunes and they are still sitting there. I’d like to get back to them. I just need to talk everyone into that its worth doing”.

Boom Crash Opera dates are:

June 2, Brisbane, The Zoo
June 3, Gold Coast, Marketta
June 9, Rozelle, The Bridge Hotel
June 10, Shellharbour, Central Hotel
June 16, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom
June 17, Geelong, Wool Exchange

Find tickets here

