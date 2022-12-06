Boom Crash Opera Set Dates for 2023 - Noise11.com

Dale Ryder is back in action for an all-new Boom Crash Opera tour in 2023.

Dale was out of action for a while to recover from a health issue as he too had seen “Betterdaze” but now 2023 will be the year Boom Crash Opera will be back in business.

For Boom Crash Opera, it is all about the hits. “We love that fact and we love the fact that when we don’t play its all the hits its because there isn’t enough time to play them all. Which one will we leave out? That’s the fun part. Its really fun to smash them with an enormous hit, play a stack of lesser hits and then come home. That’s why being in a legacy band is a great thing to do.

One the subject of new music, Peter says, “There isn’t at the moment. It is on and off again and has been for years. It always have been for Boom Crash. It was before Covid and we pumped out a few tunes and they are still sitting there. I’d like to get back to them. I just need to talk everyone into that its worth doing”.

Boom Crash Opera dates are:

June 2, Brisbane, The Zoo

June 3, Gold Coast, Marketta

June 9, Rozelle, The Bridge Hotel

June 10, Shellharbour, Central Hotel

June 16, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom

June 17, Geelong, Wool Exchange

Find tickets here

