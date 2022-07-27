 Brad Paisley and Lady A Sell Music Catalogue - Noise11.com
Brad Paisley American Highway bourbon

Brad Paisley American Highway bourbon

Brad Paisley and Lady A Sell Music Catalogue

by Music-News.com on July 28, 2022

in News

Brad Paisley and Lady A are the two latest acts to cash up by selling their music catalogues.

Both Paisley and Lady A have sold their asset to HarborView Equity Partners, a global asset management company owned by Sherres Clarke Soares. HarborView has acquired 35 catalogues in the past 12 months.

Paisley is said to have sold for $25 million.

HarborView also owns the work of Luis Fonsi.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits, and in the mid- 2000’s became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. Honored as a CMA Entertainer of the Year his past works have amassed nearly 4 billion on-demand streams.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Takes Out Restraining Order

Lana Del Rey has been granted a temporary restraining order against Eric Everardo.

12 hours ago
The Black Crowes photo from Live Nation
The Black Crowes Add A Melbourne Show

The Black Crowes have added Melbourne to their Australian tour schedule with an outdoor show on the Palace Foreshore in St Kilda now locked on for 20 November. The Palace Foreshore is the area around Luna Park.

2 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Britney Spears Record Tiny Dancer Duet

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet.

3 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Pops Up At A Snow Patrol Concert

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance with Snow Patrol at Latitude festival on Sunday night (24.07.22).

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele To Return To Las Vegas

Adele has finally unveiled the rescheduled dates of her postponed Las Vegas residency.

3 days ago
Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Strokes Play Australia After 12 Years

The Strokes were back in action in Australia this past weekend with a headline Splendour In The Grass performance and a Melbourne show coming Tuesday.

3 days ago
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gorillaz Play First Show In Australia In 12 Years In Melbourne

Melbourne ended up being treated to the first Gorillaz show in 12 years after the headline performance at Splendour In The Grass on Friday was cancelled due to torrential rains.

3 days ago