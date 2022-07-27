Brad Paisley and Lady A Sell Music Catalogue - Noise11.com

Brad Paisley and Lady A are the two latest acts to cash up by selling their music catalogues.

Both Paisley and Lady A have sold their asset to HarborView Equity Partners, a global asset management company owned by Sherres Clarke Soares. HarborView has acquired 35 catalogues in the past 12 months.

Paisley is said to have sold for $25 million.

HarborView also owns the work of Luis Fonsi.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits, and in the mid- 2000’s became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. Honored as a CMA Entertainer of the Year his past works have amassed nearly 4 billion on-demand streams.

