 Brad Wilk Says Rage Against The Machine Are Over Permanently - Noise11.com
Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine

Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine

Brad Wilk Says Rage Against The Machine Are Over Permanently

by Music-News.com on January 4, 2024

in News

Rage Against The Machine have announced their retirement from touring.

Rage Against The Machine’s drummer, Brad Wilk, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along further,” the musician, 55, wrote to his followers.

“So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

The post was captioned with another personal note from Wilk, which read: “Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us.”

The announcement follows the cancellation of the band’s 2022 reunion tour of the U.S. after singer Zack de la Rocha injured his leg on stage during the second show.

Rage Against The Machine were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in November 2022, however only guitarist Tom Morello attended the event.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Zoe and Ashok of Cradle of Filth from their Instagram
Cradle of Filth Members To Marry

Marek ‘Ashok’ Smerda and Zoe Marie Federoff of Cradle of Filth have announced they will be married.

12 mins ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Says She Is Done With The Music Industry

Britney Spears has declared she "will never return to the music industry."

1 hour ago
Jeff Buckley Grace
Jason Singh To Perform Jeff Buckley’s Grace In Full

Taxiride co-founder Jason Singh will perform in full the Jeff Buckley album ‘Grace’ to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the album later this year.

8 hours ago
Noah Weiland photo from his Instagram page
Noah Weiland Releases New Music With Solo Song ‘Yesterday’

Noah Weiland, the son of Stone Temple Pilot’s late singer Scott Weiland, has a new song ‘Yesterday’.

1 day ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Starts Talking Up New Music for 2024

Jack White appears to be teasing new music.

1 day ago
Joey Jordison in Murderdolls photo by Ros OGorman
Slipknot Sued By Joey Jordison Estate

Slipknot are being sued by the estate of their late original drummer Joey Jordison for allegedly profiting from his death.

2 days ago
Down Are Back Working On New Music

Kirk Windstein of Down has confirmed the supergroup is back in the studio making their first new music since 2014, and if its an album, their first album since 2007.

2 days ago