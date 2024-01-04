Brad Wilk Says Rage Against The Machine Are Over Permanently - Noise11.com

Rage Against The Machine have announced their retirement from touring.

Rage Against The Machine’s drummer, Brad Wilk, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along further,” the musician, 55, wrote to his followers.

“So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

The post was captioned with another personal note from Wilk, which read: “Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us.”

The announcement follows the cancellation of the band’s 2022 reunion tour of the U.S. after singer Zack de la Rocha injured his leg on stage during the second show.

Rage Against The Machine were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in November 2022, however only guitarist Tom Morello attended the event.

