Brand New Heavies To Kick Off First Australian Tour in 10 Years Next Week - Noise11.com

Brand New Heavies To Kick Off First Australian Tour in 10 Years Next Week

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2022

in News

Brand New Heavies will finally make their way back to Australia next week for their first Australian tour since 2012.

In September 2019 Brand New Heavies had a brand new album ‘TBNH’ and had dozens of shows booked worldwide to promote it. Then Covid hit and the world was locked down.

Andrew Levy tells Noise11.com, “I always think when I starting whining about not having the wine chilled at the right temperature or my sound isn’t quite right on stage, I have to keep telling myself, ‘you know what, 18 months ago you would have just loved that problem’.”

With shows put on hold or cancelled and nowhere to go, Andrew kept creating and has a stack of new songs ready to go. “We had plenty of shows to promote globally. I didn’t think it would last that long. Unfortunately, we have to make another one now. They are not as easy to make as they used to be. We are working on it already”.

In the 90s, Brand New Heavies were the Ground Zero of Acid Jazz. That earned them a lot of respect from the America rappers and Hip Hop stars. “We spent a lot of time in America,” Andrew says. “All the rappers and the hip hop scene were just gravitating towards us. We were playing live what they were sampling. We were doing it live in the 90s. That’s how an album called ‘Heavy Rhyme Experience’ came about. Various people were clambering for what we were doing. That was an amazing time. When you are young its nothing really but thinking back to end from England to New York, the naivety thing really helps”.

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES (TBNH) TOUR DATES – JULY/AUGUST 2022

Friday 29th July, 2022 – 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE VIC – Bookings: http://www.moshtix.com.au
Sunday 31st July, 2022 – ENMORE THEATRE, NEWTOWN NSW – Bookings http://www.ticketek.com.au and acid jazz legends, D.I.G. (Directions in Groove)
Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 – THE TRIFFID, NEWSTEAD QLD – Bookings: http://www.oztix.com.au
Wednesday 3rd August, 2022 – THE GOV, ADELAIDE SA – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au
Thursday 4th August, 2022 – ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL NSW – Bookings http://www.ticketmaster.com.au and acid jazz legends, D.I.G. (Directions in Groove)

Brand New Heavies are touring Australia for Abstract Touring. Get tickets here.

