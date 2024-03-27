 Brandon Boyd Says Incubus Were Three Albums Deep When They Found Their Sound - Noise11.com
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied

Brandon Boyd Says Incubus Were Three Albums Deep When They Found Their Sound

by Paul Cashmere on March 27, 2024

in News

Incubus released their first album ‘Fungus Amongus’ in 1995 and second ‘S.C.I.E.N.C.E.’ in 1997. Both stiffed. At that point it looked like it wasn’t going to happen for the band … but then it did.

Brandon Boyd

tells Noise11.com that those first few Incubus albums were really them trying to sound like the acts they admire. “We were 15 years old when we started our band and it was 1991. Some of the albums that inspired us to pick up instruments were bands like Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, Nirvana, PJ Harvey. We were listening to Phish. We were listening to the Grateful Dead. Some punk and hardcore. Melodic punk bands like Firehose. We were listening to The Police. We were all over the place. It was under this larger banner of rock music”.

Incubus grew out of a friendship and similar music tastes. They “stumbled” onto their sound around the time of their third album ‘Make Yourself’. “We started the band together when we were kids. We grew up together. We were going to shows together,” Brandon says. “By the time we started playing music together none of us were surprised. It was the next logical step in our friendship. We had been loving our own bands and turning each other onto other bands so we thought ‘lets start our own band’. We sounded like a mish mash of all those bands I mentioned for those first few years and by the time we were late teenagers we had been a band for four or five years. We started to kind of stumble on what became our sound. We really didn’t land on what became a signature identity in our ecstatic until 1998/1999. We had been a band for just under 10 years before we started to find our own voice. For me in particular, I started to learn how to sing by 1998 but by then we had put out albums. We did a lot of learning on the job”.

Watch an all-new Noise11 interview with Brandon Boyd of Incubus:

Incubus will tour Australia on the Lookout Festival as well as their own shows with Live in April, 2024.

LOOKOUT FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
BIRDS OF TOKYO, ESKIMO JOE, THE SUPERJESUS

~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Saturday 6th April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Sunday 7th April
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Saturday 13th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday 20th April
Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys WA

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE-UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Tuesday 9th April
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Wednesday 10th April
Thursday 11th April sold out
The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday 14th April sold out
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday 17th April
The Drive, Adelaide SA

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/lookout-2024/

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

