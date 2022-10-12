 Brandy In Hospital Following Seizure - Noise11.com
Brandy In Hospital Following Seizure

by Music-News.com on October 13, 2022

Brandy has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a possible seizure.

According to editors at TMZ, the actress/singer experienced a medical emergency on Tuesday and was taken to a local hospital in Los Angeles.

Sources reported that it appeared Brandy, 43, suffered a seizure but no further details were available.

“We don’t know what led up to the seizure or if there were other health issues as a result of the incident,” they stated.

A representative for the star has not yet commented on the report.

